While they have been rolling as of late, the Jacksonville Jaguars were considered the underdog by many against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

The Jaguars and the Chiefs were both coming off back-to-back wins as they faced off at EverBank Stadium on Monday. It was a nip-and-tuck affair right from the onset, with Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes orchestrating well for their respective squads.

Lawrence, however, lost a valuable target after Brenton Strange was ruled out of the remainder of the game due to a hip injury, according to Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey on X. Strange appeared to have sustained it in the second quarter.

The 24-year-old tight end exited the contest with one reception for 22 yards.

The Jaguars first tasted the lead in the third quarter, 21-14, after Devin Lloyd made a 99-yard pick-six, perfectly reading the pass of Patrick Mahomes near the Chiefs' end zone. It was Lloyd's third interception of the season and the first pick-six of his blossoming career.

The Chiefs, however, weren't rattled and tied the count, 21-21, in the fourth quarter via Kareem Hunt's short rush.

It is still unclear how serious Strange's hip injury is, but he will be sorely missed by the Jaguars if he is forced to sit out multiple games. He is having his best season after getting drafted by Jacksonville as the 61st overall pick in 2023.

Before battling the Chiefs, Strange has logged 19 receptions for 182 yards.

If he misses an extended period, Lawrence will have to lean on Johnny Mundt or Hunter Long at tight end.