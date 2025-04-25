It was a special night for Travis Hunter, who got to be the second overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft as he makes his way to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Cleveland Browns originally controlled the second pick but agreed to send it to the Jaguars in exchange for the fifth pick. Both teams traded multiple picks in the official trade package.

Nonetheless, Jacksonville taking Hunter indicates they will turn to him to be reliable on both sides of the ball with his high-level talent at wide receiver and cornerback.

Hunter reflected on the team selecting him on Friday night. His desire to play at both positions in the league after being successful in college with the Colorado Buffaloes was strong. So much so that the Jaguars got him on the phone with both of their coordinators, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schulz.

“They put me on the phone with both coordinators,” Hunter said.

What's next for Jaguars after Travis Hunter selection

It was a big move for the Jaguars to make as Travis Hunter presents himself as a major addition as a two-way player.

Hunter impressed throughout his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 22 games, he made 153 catches for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns. On defense, he made 66 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

2024 was a career year for Hunter. He led Colorado to a 9-4 finish, their first winning season since 2020, as he went on to win the Heisman Trophy on their behalf.

Not only will he showcase himself as a reliable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but he will also be an active playmaker in the secondary. Jacksonville struggled in both areas throughout the 2024 campaign, finishing with a #-3 record.

The Jaguars will continue to make draft decisions in the later rounds, but when it comes to finding their star playmaker, they got what they needed by selecting Hunter.