Travis Hunter had a remarkable highlight happen to him during the Jacksonville Jaguars' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Hunter has been adapting well to the NFL, embracing his responsibilities as a wide receiver and cornerback. The Jaguars have integrated him into their rotation well, seeing him have a solid role in the team's solid start to the 2025 season.

In a big game against the Chiefs, Hunter didn't hesitate to make big plays. One play took place in the first minutes of the third quarter, seeing quarterback Trevor Lawrence fire a pass to Hunter. The receiver had two defenders go after him, but they were no match as Hunter made the difficult yet astounding catch.

How Travis Hunter, Jaguars played against Chiefs

Travis Hunter had solid performance with his plays on both sides of the ball, helping the Jaguars stun the Chiefs 31-28.

It was an entertaining battle between the AFC sides, trading blows throughout the course of the game. However, Jacksonville landed the final punch after Trevor Lawrence reached the end zone in the final seconds to give his team the last lead of the night.

Lawrence had an excellent performance in what turned out to be one of his best to date. He completed 18 passes out of 25 attempts for 221 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also led the rushing attack with 10 carries for 54 yards and two scores, including the game-winning drive.

Five players got to record two or more catches thanks to Lawrence's efforts, including Hunter. He ended the night with three receptions for a season-high 64 yards. Brian Thomas Jr. led the way with four catches for 80 yards, Parker Washington had two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown, while Dyami Brown caught two passes for 15 yards. Meanwhile, Trevor Etienne Jr. provided three receptions for nine yards.

The Jaguars will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.