Travis Kelce is locked in for year 13 in the NFL after confirming he would be back for next season. Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, offered advice to the tight end following their devastating Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in Super Bowl 59.

“We had a great visit before he left,” Reid told Camron Smith on the Saturday, March 8 episode of The Bettor Angle.

“I always tell the guys to ‘Get out of here.’ ” he continued. “‘Get out and get your mind where it’s not one day after the Super Bowl. Get out there, and relax a little bit. And then let your mind calm down and think about it.’”

Kelce took Reid's advice and did just that. The tight end reportedly went out of the country with his girlfriend Taylor Swift shortly after the Super Bowl loss.

Reid also shared that he's aware of the critiques of Kelce as he ages but still believes that “in my eyes, he’s the best” and will give his all next season.

“He’s all in,” said Reid. “He’s a heck of a player, I mean listen, he’s getting older, but you’re talking about the guy that’s going to go down as maybe the best of all time at that position.”

Travis Kelce On Retirement Decision

To fans, it seemed as though Kelce entering his 13th year in the NFL was a touch and go kind of situation. The loss to the Eagles seemingly was a contributing factor in his decision to stay or to leave all together.

“It’s just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s going to be something that it’s a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-a–ing it. And I’m fully here for them.

He continued: “I think I could play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

Reid was not the only one to give the tight end some advice before he made his retirement decision. Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning spoke to E! News last month on what he believes the tight end should do.

“I hope he takes some time and he doesn’t make a rushed decision,” Manning told the publication at the time.

“So, the last thing you want to do is say, ‘OK, I’m going to make a decision now,’” the two-time Super Bowl champion continued. “Take some time. Take a full month. Let some things digest and calm down. He can make a better decision then.”

Kelce has confirmed that he's on his way to give his all into next season and leave Super Bowl 59 in the past.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”