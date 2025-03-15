The Kansas City Chiefs spent the start of NFL free agency luring back familiar faces. Now they've made a crucial decision involving a Patrick Mahomes weapon on Saturday.

The Chiefs are bringing back wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, with Fox NFL insider Jordan Schultz revealing the news.

“A key weapon for Patrick Mahomes stays in Kansas City,” Schultz shared on X.

The Smith-Schuster move adds to a growing list of key Chiefs returners during this free agency period. Chiefs guard Tre Smith earned a $23.4 million franchise tag on Sunday before the legal tampering period. Star linebacker Nick Bolton is also back on a $45 million contract. Even Kareem Hunt is returning on a $1.5 million decision.

But Smith-Schuster gives Mahomes familiarity in the air attack ahead of the 2025 season.

Key Patrick Mahomes weapon ensures veteran presence for 2025

Smith-Schuster emerges as the latest retaining move done by the Chiefs. Kansas City isn't blowing up its roster. Even after taking the 40-22 Super Bowl LIX debacle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The past Pro Bowl wideout is now guaranteed to have a third season in K.C. He previously joined the Chiefs in 2022. Smith-Schuster delivered 78 receptions for 933 yards and scored three touchdowns in his first stint in K.C.

He eventually landed with the New England Patriots in 2023. But Smith-Schuster's numbers dipped to 29 catches, 290 yards and never crossed the end zone.

The former USC WR returned to the Chiefs before their third straight Super Bowl appearance. He played in 14 total games with eight starts. But Smith-Schuster settled for just 18 receptions with 231 yards and scored twice.

Still, Smith-Schuster is considered a reliable “bail out” option at WR for Mahomes. Especially after hauling down this crucial 29-yard catch against the Buffalo Bills with the AFC Championship on the line.

Kansas City is luring back one more familiar face on an offense that'll welcome back Hunt and even Travis Kelce after some retirement rumors.