Although the Kansas City Chiefs have not had a splashy offseason, per se, they are working hard to fortify their depth for the 2025-26 NFL season. And that includes retaining veteran contributors who know the system that head coach Andy Reid likes to utilize. KC and running back Kareem Hunt have agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal includes incentives.

There was some doubt about if the two sides would stay together, considering the Chiefs signed former San Francisco 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell, but the organization clearly wants to give itself options in the backfield. Hunt, the No. 86 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, returned to the Chiefs last September as a practice squad addition. He quickly became a key presence in the team's RB room, as injuries compelled KC to turn back the clock.

The 29-year-old was not able to reclaim his Pro Bowl form, but he did serve a workhorse role in the early portion of the 2024-25 season. Hunt totaled 200 carries for 728 yards and seven touchdowns, while also recording 23 receptions for 176 yards in 13 games. Two-time Super Bowl champion Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2 and battled a rib injury late in the year, opening the door for others to step up.

Hunt held down the fort for a time, but Kansas City clearly had trust issues with its running back group. Considering the rushing talent that fills the 2025 NFL Draft class, there has been growing speculation that the three-time reigning AFC champions could grab an RB in April. While that is still a possibility, re-signing Hunt makes it harder to gauge general manager Brett Veach's plans.

He will get the benefit of the doubt regardless. When the Chiefs were last embarrassed in a Super Bowl, they bounced back in a huge way. Fans are hopeful the same will happen next season. And if it does, Kareem Hunt will now be there to experience it.