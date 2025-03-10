The Kansas City Chiefs got roughhoused by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Including watching Patrick Mahomes take six sacks. Now the Chiefs addressed their pass protection moving forward through a $23.4 million move.

The reigning AFC champions have placed the franchise tag on guard Trey Smith, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport Sunday. Smith recently joined Tee Higgins in making franchise tag history that hasn't occurred since 1994. This deal is worth only one year.

“Fully guaranteed deal and officially making him the NFL's highest-paid guard,” Rapoport said on X. “KC would like to work out a long-term deal.”

Per Rapoport's words, Kansas City wants Smith to hang around beyond 2025. But for now, this is the first step in ensuring Mahomes has protection moving forward. In the form of a lineman he knows already.

Fans react to Chiefs move on Patrick Mahomes protector

Smith isn't a household name on the Chiefs. He handles the dirty work for Mahomes, that's why. Smith also clears running lanes for Isiah Pacheco. He then gives Mahomes enough time to hit Travis Kelce, Xavier Worthy and others in the passing attack.

But he's beloved among Chiefs Kingdom. Fans sounded off on the move.

“Welcome back officially brother, Trey Smith,” the X account The Kingdom posted on X. “Let's roll!”

Another fan account raved about how much of a “dawg” Smith is when on the football field.

Trey Smith is a DAWG. His nasty streak helped transform a finesse team into a forceful one. pic.twitter.com/pihUVrI1C7 — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) February 15, 2023 Expand Tweet

One more fan, however, brought up what this Smith deal could become.

“Everyone knows Trey Smith is resetting the guard market and getting around $24 mil AAV. Just do it already Chiefs,” the fan posted.

Another fan admitted his hopes got deflated, initially thinking Smith signed an extension. Regardless, Kansas City ensures continuity along the offensive line.

The 25-year-old Smith has started in 67 out of 68 games. He also earned his first career Pro Bowl nod this past season.