The Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of history. After outlasting the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game the Chiefs are now one win away from becoming the first team to ever three-peat as champs.

Not that fans need any extra incentive to root on their squad, but Kansas City made sure to hype the historic event with a simple but effective post. An image featuring defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Drue Tranquill and wideout Xavier Worthy included the message “24 hours until the grand finale,” per the team's official account on X.

A position-by-position breakdown of the two teams slightly favors the Eagles in Sunday's matchup. But the Chiefs always manage to rise to the occasion when the lights are brightest. Kansas City will play in its fifth Super Bowl in the last six years and has a chance to win the fourth title of the Patrick Mahomes era.

The Chiefs are ready for Super Bowl Sunday

One of the three championships the Chiefs have won during this remarkable stretch came against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII after the 2022 season. Philadelphia is hoping to avenge the 38-35 loss and the Eagles have made some significant improvements, none more important than the offseason signing of Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles have also bolstered their defense. The team brought in Zack Baun who produced his first All-Pro season as Philly boasted the best overall defensive unit in 2024 under new coordinator Vic Fangio.

But the Chiefs are unfazed. Head coach Andy Reid inspired confidence in the lead up to the game, stating simply, “We’re in a good spot.” And the team has done well navigating the officiating controversy that has cropped up as well as general fan fatigue given how often Kansas City wins.

Even Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman had to admit he envies the Chiefs and their incredible six-year stretch of sustained excellence. Now the NFL world will see if Kansas City can make history on Sunday with a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. For whatever it’s worth, Madden 25 predicts another close win going to KC as a simulation had the Chiefs edging out the Eagles 28-23.