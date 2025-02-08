As someone who's appeared in seven Super Bowls throughout his career, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been in this spot many times. And with the stage for Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set, Reid feels good about where his team is at, per Pro Football Talk.

“We’re in a good spot,” Reid said. “You’ve got to make sure you stay focused the next couple days and keep getting yourself ready. We’ll get a walk-through in tomorrow and then go play.”

Reid's comments weren't earth-shattering after the Chiefs finished their on-field preparations on Friday for Super Bowl LIX.

In fact, in these days of the week heading up to the Super Bowl, Reid said exactly what he should've as a true master in coach speak — or the ability to speak in generalities when addressing something.

Some traps that an inexperienced head coach could do is let the moment carry them and say something that gives the other team bulletin board material.

Now, if the opposing team — the Eagles — wanted to take what Reid said on Friday as bulletin board material, there's a way to turn any quote into something malicious.

But, given Reid's history of appearing in Super Bowls, he's well aware of how teams can garner motivation from things he does or says leading up to a game.

On the other hand, Nick Sirianni of the Eagles might be the polar opposite of Reid in terms of not poking the bear, aka their opponent.

Fans saw that against the Chiefs in Week 11 of the 2023 season when the Eagles beat them 21-17.

Sirianni was seen after the game, yelling at Chiefs fans somewhat obnoxiously, as if the Eagles won anything more than a regular-season game.

“Hey, I don’t hear your s**t anymore, Chiefs fans!” Sirianni yelled. “See ya!”

And at the end of that 2023 season, the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy, while the Eagles watched from home after losing in the Wild Card round that year.

So, in their rematch of Super Bowl LVII, Reid is keeping his composure, letting the play of Patrick Mahomes and company do the talking for him.

With the possibility of a Chiefs three-peat in play on Sunday night, Reid — and the team — is ready to go.