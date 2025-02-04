Just before Opening Night got underway, Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt appeared on NFL Network’s “The Insiders.” He praised head coach Andy Reid for keeping the team locked in on a week-to-week basis rather than getting caught up in the bigger picture. Hunt then shifted the conversation to Reid himself.

“I think any head coach who has Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback is getting younger and not older,” said the Chiefs owner in his interview, Hunt later called Andy Reid a future Hall of Famer. “I really think he’s rejuvenated and enjoying this part of his career.”

Regarding quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hunt stated, “I think it’s true of all the great ones, and it really doesn’t matter what sport we’re talking about. The great ones, in the most important moments, are at their very best. And Patrick has shown that every year.”

Will Andy Reid retire soon?

In recent years, speculation has surrounded Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's potential retirement at the end of a season. However, during Opening Night, Hunt also directly addressed the rumors, putting them to rest.

“I know for a fact he’ll be back next season,” Hunt remarked.

The 66-year old was the NFL's oldest head coach until the Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll, 73, in January. With 26 years of head-coaching experience, Reid has spent the last 12 of those years leading the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s compiled a 274-146-1 regular-season record and a 28-16 postseason record, including three Super Bowl victories.

Reid’s sixth Super Bowl appearance, with five of those coming with the Chiefs, ties him with Don Shula for the second-most all-time by a head coach. Since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, Kansas City has reached the AFC Championship Game for seven consecutive seasons and has finished with at least 12 regular-season wins in six of those years.

Reid extending his contract until 2029

Reid's decision to keep coaching makes sense. With Mahomes under contract through the 2031 season, Reid has the opportunity to keep crafting his most ambitious plays for the NFL's top player to execute. The longer he does so, the more his own legacy will continue to grow.

Andy Reid, along with general manager Brent Veach and team president Mark Donovan, signed an extension with the Chiefs last April after the team's third Super Bowl victory in five seasons. The contract ensures Reid stays in Kansas City through the 2029 season, unless he retires before then.

If Andy Reid continues to coach for several years, he will be in a position to catch Bill Belichick in the record books for both postseason and regular-season wins sooner than later.