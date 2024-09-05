The Kansas City Chiefs have enjoyed quite a bit of success over the past few years, which has helped them develop a rabid fanbase. That led to folks like Xavier Babudar, better known as “ChiefsAholic,” rising to prominence due to their insane antics. As his ChiefsAholic character, Babudar would show up to Chiefs games wearing a wolf costume with Kansas City gear over it.

Earlier this year, though, Babudar was arrested for allegedly committing a string of robberies across the United States, and he ended up entering a plea deal in February. On Thursday, ChiefsAholic's case came to a conclusion, as he was sentenced to a 17.5-year stint in prison as punishment for his various crimes.

Via Nathan Pilling:

“BREAKING: Xaviar Babudar, better known as ‘ChiefsAholic,' gets a 17.5-year federal prison sentence for a string of bank robberies in 2022 and 2023. More from his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court here in Kansas City shortly.”

ChiefsAholic set to spend quite a bit of time in prison

Fans were shocked to hear about all the crimes ChiefsAholic had committed throughout his lifetime, as he had become a popular staple at Chiefs games in recent years. However, it appears as though he managed to afford all those tickets by committing a series of armed robberies, and once he was caught, it was quickly clear that he would be spending some time behind bars.

While ChiefsAholic won't be attending games anytime soon, chances are Kansas City won't get too caught up with this news, as they are preparing for their Week 1 contest against the Baltimore Ravens to kick off the 2024 NFL campaign on Thursday night. It stinks that this situation has taken such an unexpectedly negative turn, but who knows, maybe someone else will pick up the ChiefsAholic character and make it their own now that Babudar is in prison.