The Kansas City Chiefs enter NFL Week 4 in a must-win matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, with defensive anchor Chris Jones expected to play despite a personal loss. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Jones attended his aunt’s funeral in Mississippi and is scheduled to land in Kansas City just 45 minutes before Sunday’s 3:25 PM local time kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

In a video posted by NFL on ESPN, a clip of Darlington circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter), detailing Jones’ travel schedule before the matchup.

“Chris Jones decided to attend his aunt's funeral in Mississippi. … He is getting on a plane that is scheduled to land at 2:40 PM local [time]. This game kicks off at 3:25 local [time].”

The timing leaves the defensive tackle little margin for pregame preparation. Sources close to the team expect a direct police escort from the airport to Arrowhead to maximize his availability. While fatigue and emotions could play a role, the three-time Super Bowl champion is determined to suit up.

Jones’ presence is vital for Kansas City’s defense. The Chiefs are 1-2, and their front has lacked consistent pressure. His ability to collapse the pocket and disrupt runs will be tested against Lamar Jackson and a Ravens offense looking to rebound after two close losses in the first three games.

Adding to the storyline, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense will look to build on last week’s win over the New York Giants. The return of wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, provides another spark as the team seeks to avoid a 1-3 start.

For the Ravens, the challenge of facing Jones will be significant. The offensive line has battled injuries, and Jackson has historically faced difficulties when pressured up the middle. Baltimore enters the game as a slight favorite, but Jones’ late arrival could shift momentum if he makes an early impact.

With both teams fighting to stay afloat in a competitive AFC, this matchup already carried weight. Now, the personal resilience of Jones adds another layer of drama to an already high-stakes contest.