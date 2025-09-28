The Kansas City Chiefs’ clash with the Baltimore Ravens already carried major stakes, with both teams entering Week 4 at 1-2 and searching for a statement win.

But the Chiefs received a last-minute curveball when All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones was suddenly added to the injury report under a non-injury designation. The team confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that Jones had no official game status, raising questions about his availability just hours before kickoff.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jones traveled to Mississippi this weekend to attend the funeral of his aunt, Don.

Schefter reported that Jones is flying back to Kansas City immediately after the service and is expected to suit up against the Ravens today. The update offers relief for Chiefs fans, who feared losing their defensive anchor for such a pivotal matchup.

Jones’s presence could not be more important. The Chiefs’ defense is already dealing with multiple injuries, including cornerback Kristian Fulton, and without Jones, the unit would have struggled to contain Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s power run game.

Instead, Kansas City can count on their All-Pro to set the tone up front, even after a draining weekend off the field.

The Chiefs’ defensive line will need to be sharp.

Baltimore has shown offensive inconsistency through three weeks, but Jackson remains a constant threat with both his arm and legs. Jones’s ability to collapse the pocket and stuff the interior run makes him the centerpiece of Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme.

Offensively, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce appear to have shaken off last week’s sideline flare-up.

With wideout Xavier Worthy trending toward a return, Kansas City will look to exploit a Ravens defense that has given up over 30 points in multiple games already this season.

If Jones can provide his usual disruption, the Chiefs’ chances of balancing their record at 2-2 look significantly stronger.

As for side stories, fan chatter included curiosity over whether Taylor Swift would attend Sunday’s matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fresh off celebrating her best friend Selena Gomez’s wedding, the singer’s attendance remains uncertain, but her presence or absence doesn’t change Kansas City’s focus on the field.

The Chiefs know that winning today is less about distractions and more about grit. And for Jones, stepping off a plane and straight into the trenches is a testament to both his resilience and his value to this roster.