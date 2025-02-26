The Kansas City Chiefs were one win away from cementing themselves as an unprecedented NFL dynasty, but a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 showed fans that this team is indeed mortal. KC's air of invincibility exited the atmosphere as the birds flew high to their second championship in eight years. Potential history was instead displaced by a number of looming questions, most notably Travis Kelce's playing status.

There was speculation that the all-time great tight end would ride off into the sunset if the Chiefs won their third straight title, but after a quiet 39-yard performance in New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, many thought Kelce could retire even after a brutal defeat. Although the 35-year-old has yet to publicly reveal his decision, he is expected to return for the 2025-26 season.

One of Kelce's teammates is giving him a nudge toward the gridiron just in case, however. “My dawg got to come back we got unfinished business,” three-time First-Team All-Pro selection Chris Jones posted on X.

The star defensive tackle, who recorded five sacks, 37 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss and one forced fumble last season, has won three Super Bowls with Travis Kelce. He does not want their playing time together to end on such a bitter note. Moreover, Jones knows how important the veteran TE is to the Chiefs' offense.

Chiefs' Travis Kelce is still better than most at his position

Despite averaging only 8.5 yards per catch during the 2024-25 campaign, Kelce still paced the team with 97 receptions and 823 yards. He also torched the Houston Texans for 117 yards and one touchdown in the AFC Divisional Round, padding his all-time lead for most playoff receptions (currently has 178). The four-time First-Team All-Pro posted humdrum outings in his final two games, though, combining for only six catches and 58 yards versus the Buffalo Bills and Eagles.

No matter how much motivation Kelce has, rising above Father Time is often an excruciating challenge. Though, with Patrick Mahomes still under center, Chris Jones bulldozing through opposing offensive lines and a potentially rejuvenated pass-catching group, maybe the future Hall of Famer can make some more history in Kansas City.

An official announcement is sure to come soon, but it looks like Jones will get his wish.