The Kansas City Chiefs face an early test in Week 2. Kansas City has a Super Bowl rematch against Philadelphia in Week 2. That game feels like a must-win after dropping Week 1 against the Chargers. One NFL insider just dropped a positive injury update on an important Chiefs offensive weapon.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini provided a somewhat positive update on Xavier Worthy during a recent podcast episode.

“The Kansas City way is to keep everything very private, especially injuries,” Russini said Thursday via Scoop City. “You know how Andy does business there, day to day. They’ve actually given a little bit more, it’s not just day to day. It’s more of a week to week and I think the fact that he’s being put on short-term IR is good for now. I think those are one of those situations where they have to wait and see and see how the week progresses as well. But for now, I think that’s good. So I think the chances of him playing against the Philadelphia Eagles are obviously very slim, but I wouldn't be surprised if he suits up for Sunday Night Football against the Giants.”

Worthy is on short-term injured reserve while he recovers from a dislocated shoulder. Thankfully, the Chiefs believe that Worthy will not need surgery to fix his shoulder.

It is noteworthy that Russini thinks Worthy could return in Week 3 against New York.

Chiefs fans should keep a close eye on the team's practice report next week for more clues.

Chiefs' wide receiver room already depleted following Xavier Worthy injury

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs could really use some reinforcements at wide receiver. Especially ahead of Week 2 against the Eagles.

Kansas City is scraping the bottom of the barrel at the position after a cavalcade of injuries and off-field issues.

Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension and can return, at the earliest, in Week 7 against the Raiders. Adding Rice back should give Kansas City a huge boost in their intermediate passing game.

The Chiefs are also without rookie Jalen Royals, who is still recovering from a preseason injury.

Kansas City will be forced to lean on Hollywood Brown and Travis Kelce as their main pass catchers in Week 2. And that could continue for a few more weeks, depending on how Worthy recovers.

Hopefully the Chiefs can find some answers quickly. Otherwise they could fall behind in a competitive AFC.