The Kansas City Chiefs will continue to use the offseason to build a winning team around quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This has been a consistent part of their plan every season since Mahomes' second season in the NFL.

It seems every season this team brings in a new receiver who is capable of outrunning every defender on the field. The Chiefs are doing that once again in 2025. Former New England Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton has reportedly made the final 53-man roster for the Chiefs.

The Baylor product was drafted in the second round in 2022 by the Pats and was with them for the last three seasons. His production dipped every season, as he had only four catches for 47 yards last season. In his rookie year, Thornton caught 22 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns and showed promise at just 22 years old.

Thornton didn't have a great preseason, but he did catch three passes for 87 yards, making it an average of 29 yards per catch. Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid love playmakers, and Thornton now has an opportunity to be the next big playmaker for a Super Bowl-caliber team. Thornton will likely be a depth piece for now, but when Rashee Rice eventually misses games due to a suspension, then Thornton's role could emerge. KC already sent Sky Moore to the San Francisco 49ers.

This is now cut season for the NFL. It only lasts a few days, but it is a tough week to get through with so many players losing their jobs. The Chiefs made a surprising roster cut when they released veteran safety Mike Edwards. On the other side, the Chiefs have made sure that they have undrafted rookie Cooper McDonald on the team. McDonald had a great college career playing for Washington, San Diego State, and TCU.

The Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will begin the NFL season on Friday, September 5, in Brazil.