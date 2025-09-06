Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Allen Robinson II wasted no time offering his services to the team through social media. The veteran wide receiver, with 11 NFL seasons under his belt, wrote on X:

“No 🧢, chiefs I’m a free agent, I swear I could help yall,” making a direct pitch to the defending AFC champions after their season-opening defeat.

The timing of Robinson’s free agent offer aligned with Kansas City’s ongoing depth concerns at wide receiver.

The former Pro Bowler has totaled 565 receptions for 7,058 yards and 90 touchdowns across his career, highlighted by a standout 2014 campaign with the Jaguars when he led the league in receiving touchdowns. Robinson appeared in 12 games with the Detroit Lions in 2024 but entered the 2025 season without a team. His résumé as a veteran wideout option adds weight to his message, even though there has been no indication of interest from the Chiefs.

Robinson’s statement came as the Chiefs were already facing more complications at wide receiver. Rashee Rice began serving a six-game suspension, leaving Patrick Mahomes without one of his top targets before the season even began. The situation worsened when Xavier Worthy’s shoulder injury forced him out of the game against the Chargers after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce.

Worthy, expected to take on a significant role this year, suffered the injury in the first half on a crossing route with Kelce. He was ruled out for the remainder of the contest, leaving Kansas City short-handed during the international matchup in Brazil. With Rice’s absence more evident and Worthy sidelined, Mahomes leaned heavily on Kelce and the remaining receivers throughout the night.

The combination of Rice’s suspension and Worthy’s injury underscored how limited the Chiefs’ passing attack was in just their first game of the season. Robinson’s message gained attention amid the setbacks, though no roster move has been reported. For now, the Chiefs' offense moving forward will have to adjust with what it has available while awaiting the return of key contributors.