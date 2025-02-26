The Kansas City Chiefs were embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, losing 40-22. They were down 24-0 at halftime due to a putrid performance by the offense. Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions that directly led to 14 points. Travis Kelce had only four catches on six targets and Chiefs GM Brett Veach says he was sick during the game, helping explain his poor performance.

“He was battling with a pretty big illness before the Super Bowl,” Veach told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. “But the way the Eagles played, it would not have made a difference.”

Veach also said in this interview that he expects Kelce to return to the Chiefs next season. Pelissero's colleague Ian Rapoport reported the same earlier in the day from the combine in Indianapolis. Kelce did say he was going to take some time to make the decision but does have to make it soon.

If Kelce is coming back, the Chiefs need a better version than they got all season. His 823 receiving yards were the lowest of his career, as were his three touchdowns and 8.5 yards per reception. If they get one more season of classic Kelce, Kansas City could be right back in the Super Bowl.

Kelce's contract expires after the 2025 season. so it will likely be his last in the NFL. The Chiefs have already started building their post-Kelce tight-end room, bringing Noah Gray into the fold. Gray had 437 yards and five touchdowns this season on just 49 targets. Justin Watson has also been solid as the third option but is a bit older than Gray.

The Chiefs have a lot of questions to answer this offseason by tight end won't be one yet. Travis Kelce is back and if he can stay healthy, can put an exclamation point on his Hall-of-Fame career.