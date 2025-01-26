Jason Kelce has set the NFL rumor mill abuzz, hinting at the potential retirement of his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Speaking on They Call it Late Night, Jason shared his conflicting feelings about balancing support for his Philadelphia Eagles and his brother’s career, stating, “I’m kinda torn. I wanna be there for the Eagles, I also wanna be there for my brother. I don’t know how many more he has.”

The comments come as Travis prepares for yet another massive showdown, with the Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship this Sunday. At 35, the eight-time Pro Bowler remains a key figure in Kansas City’s offense, seeking his third consecutive Super Bowl title. However, Jason’s remarks have sparked speculation that the end of Travis’s illustrious career could be near.

Jason added that he’s “still trying to figure out” his plans for Sunday, leaving open the possibility of supporting Travis at Arrowhead Stadium after covering the Eagles’ NFC Championship game in Philadelphia earlier in the day. His torn emotions underline the family’s tight bond, which has been on full display in recent years, including during last season’s Super Bowl when Jason’s Eagles faced off against Travis’s Chiefs.

Could Chiefs legend Travis Kelce hang up the spikes this offseason?

Travis, now in his 12th NFL season, saw a slight dip in production this year, recording 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns—his lowest totals since 2014. However, he reminded everyone of his big-game ability in the divisional round win over the Texans, hauling in seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Despite his continued success, the idea of retirement doesn’t seem far-fetched given Travis’s growing presence off the field. He’s ventured into the entertainment world, hosting Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? for Amazon Prime and landing a cameo role in the upcoming Adam Sandler film, a sequel to Happy Gilmore.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the possibility of Travis retiring but didn’t provide clarity, saying, “I have no idea. He hasn’t said anything to me if he’s thinking that. I know he signed a two-year extension before the season and he seems like he still loves football, but he also has a great life as well.”

Mahomes added, “Either way, I just appreciate every single time I step on the field with that guy, knowing he’s a true legend of not only the Chiefs, but the NFL. If it’s his last game, let’s go out there and get him a win. If it’s not his last game, let’s go out and win anyways, huh?” For now, Travis remains focused on Sunday’s clash with the Bills. Whether it’s his final game or another chapter in a legendary career, fans and teammates alike will savor the moment, knowing it could mark the end of an era.