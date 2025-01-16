Is legendary Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce thinking about retirement amid his relationship with Taylor Swift? He recently spoke about potentially hanging up the cleats.

While appearing on the Stephen A. Smith Show, Kelce said his thoughts on retirement “changes every single day.” When asked for Swift's thoughts on him retiring, Kelce said that she is “fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game.”

Kelce continued, saying that he has “all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.” Swift is still enjoying going to the games, and this is not a situation like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, as Smith mentioned.

He did concede that 2024 was not a banner year for him — he caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season. He still loves it, but the end could be near.

“I love everything that I'm doing in this building, but at the end of the day, I'm not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually,” Kelce admitted. “I'm excited for these next couple games, to finish this season off, and I'll re-evaluate it like I always do, and I'll probably tell myself how much I love this thing, and I'll come back next year.

“It's something that you have to keep into perspective. And I never wanna get to the point where I'm not helping this team win or I'm hurting this team more than I'm helping this team. As long as I'm coming out here, playing good football, and enjoying coming into the building every day with my guys, you'll see me in a Chiefs uniform, for sure,” he continued.

Will the Chiefs' Travis Kelce announce his retirement from the NFL soon?

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see when Kelce retires from the NFL. He is still playing at a high level despite what he thinks, and the Chiefs will need him to play well in the playoffs.

The Chiefs are attempting to win their third Super Bowl in a row. If they do so, they would be the first NFL team to ever three-peat. They will first need to beat the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Last year, Kelce similarly had a down year in the regular season. However, he stepped up in the playoffs. He caught 32 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason.

Throughout his legendary career, Kelce has caught 1,004 passes, 12,151 yards, and 77 touchdowns. He also holds the Chiefs franchise records for career receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been going steady since September 2023. She has been a fixture of the Chiefs' home games during the 2024 season. Expect her to attend their postseason games as well.