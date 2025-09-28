Before the 2025 season began, almost no one expected both the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to be 1-2. However, entering the teams' Week 4 matchup, that is where both presumptive AFC title contenders are at the moment. As each squad prepares for the Sunday tilt, the Chiefs received an unfortunate status update on star defensive tackle Chris Jones. According to the team's official account on X, formerly Twitter, Jones has been added to the injury report the night before the game.

“We are adding DT Chris Jones to the injury report (non-injury related – personal),” posted the official team account on Saturday night. “He has no game status designation.”

While potentially losing Jones for the Week 4 matchup will sting, his personal well-being is of utmost importance. If the veteran defensive lineman can go on Sunday, then the Chiefs' odds look a bit better. If not, they'll push forward in their quest to get back to .500. The team could also be without cornerback Kristian Fulton and a couple of other contributors on Sunday. Can Kansas City overcome these absences and win its second straight game Sunday afternoon?

Can Chiefs improve to 2-2 in tough matchup vs Ravens Sunday?

Losing Jones and Fulton would certainly make the task of stopping a potent Ravens offense tougher. The defense is also dealing with eight other injuries, mostly to depth players. Nevertheless, the unit is hurting. If the Chiefs do get back on track Sunday, it's possible that GM Brett Veach engineers a deal or two to bolster the defensive depth. There are still 13 more weeks in the NFL season, so reinforcements will be needed at some point.

Nevertheless, the Chiefs have plenty of talent to put away the Ravens. Offensively, they are relatively healthy. After a sideline confrontation during last Sunday's 22-9 win over the New York Giants, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid seem to be back on the same page. Can Kansas City not only put away another predicted AFC heavyweight but correct their current 2025 season course in the process? If so, hopefully Jones, Fulton, and other contributors can get back sooner rather than later.