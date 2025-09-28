Taylor Swift had a blissful weekend as she celebrated the wedding of her best friend, Selena Gomez. The wedding took place in Santa Barbara, Calif., but fans are curious if the pop star will be supporting her fiancé, Travis Kelce, for the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens game today (Sept. 28).

The Chiefs are taking on the Ravens today at 4:25 ET, but according to the Daily Mail, Swift will make an appearance. As aforementioned, the “Cruel Summer” singer celebrated Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco on Saturday (Sept. 27). When the news broke of their engagement last year, Swift even offered to be the flower girl. It has yet to be reported if the singer actually was the flower girl, but nonetheless, the outlet reports that Swift jetted back to Kansas City to support Kelce late last night.

Why Taylor Swift might attend the Chiefs and Ravens game

While Swift might be exhausted from wedding activities and Sunday's plans — there might be another reason why the singer might attend today's game — it's at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce and Swift have been dating for two years, and he proposed last month. The first year they dated, Swift would attend away games, but last season, the singer only made an away appearance at a Chiefs game when they were in Vegas for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second year, Swift made note that security was a factor in which she would not attend away games. It has been the same so far for this season with Swift not attending any away games including the Chiefs first regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. However, Swift was not the only WAG that didn't make an appearance as several factors deterred the women from showing up.

“The travel and the cost and most importantly the security, which goes along with the aforementioned travel and cost, are all the reasons Taylor didn’t go to the game to see Travis play,” revealed Daily Mail’s source.

It's a long-haul flight of about 13 hours from Kansas City to São Paulo, and the insider adds that it “would have been a tremendous cost for only a few hours to be in the city.”

To add to the safety concerns, the singer “would have wanted her security team there a few days ahead to make sure everything was OK” before she packed her bags for the flight.

In the end, “It ended up being the smart thing to do, it was easier not to move mountains to watch one game,” the source added.

So far this season, Swift has attended one game which was when the Chiefs played against the Eagles on Sept. 14. She infamously hid behind a barrier as she made her way in the suite.

The Chiefs will still be taking on the Ravens at 4:25 ET.