The Kansas City Chiefs sent out a viral post to shut down rumors about Travis Kelce's retirement. The Future Hall-of-Fame tight end recently confirmed that he is returning to the franchise that drafted him in 2013. That means the legendary trio of Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid will be together again for at least another year.

The organization fittingly celebrated the news as it looks to continue the dynasty.

YEAR 13. pic.twitter.com/qHg9cibYhd

— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 28, 2025

Kansas City now has a significant chip on its shoulder to regain what it once had

Plenty of organizations are waiting for revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. Contenders like the Ravens, Bills, and Texans have seen their seasons end in heartbreaking fashion to Andy Reid and company. In the case of Buffalo and Houston, this has happened more than once.

Despite these hungry adversaries, from a league-wide standpoint, the Chiefs are officially the hunters again. And now, this team has a chip on its shoulder and a recent experience it does not want to feel again anytime soon. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated Super Bowl 59 against Kansas City, ending the franchise's hopes of an unprecedented three-peat.

A game that was supposed to be a seesaw battle between two juggernauts felt like a mismatch from the jump. Patrick and the offense could not find any momentum against a smoldering Philadelphia defense, going scoreless in the first half. Meanwhile, the defense did an excellent job containing Saquon Barkley and the Eagles' ground game but was woefully exposed through the air.

Unfortunately, this past season's Kansas City team had its worst performance on the biggest stage. But this group, while still a fantastic squad, was at times building bad habits during the regular season, resulting in them having to win super tight games against inferior opponents. And this habit of slow starts and uneven offensive performances finally caught up to them.

Still, it is admirable that the Chiefs had the season they did, considering their most recent success. Travis Kelce, of course, had a lot to do with that. The ten-time Pro Bowler caught 97 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns during the regular season and caught 13 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's three playoff games.

The Westlake, Ohio native is now third all-time in receiving yards for a tight end as he embarks on his 13th season. A seven-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce has nothing left to prove in this sport. And he obviously has a very desirable life off the field that he can retire to. But the hunger is still there for the all-time great, and he has at least one more year left.