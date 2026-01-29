Rashee Rice is not answering questions about his ex.

Rice was walking through LAX when TMZ caught up with him and asked him about the alleged abuse allegations against the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“You're in a lot of headlines right now. It must be a hard situation. What's your side?” a TMZ reporter is heard asking Rice as he navigates his way through LAX. While TMZ pressed the issue, the Chiefs star continued to walk away with a straight face.

Rice's ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Jones, went viral when she shared photos online where she had bruises and cuts on her body. She did not name Rice by name but in the since-deleted post, she shared that she “dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago,” in the since-deleted post.

“He's very controlling, there's been times he's came to my new home broken my door, there's been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating,” she wrote per the Daily Mail.

She continued: “He's cut up all my shoes and clothes leaving me with nothing because he gotten caught up. And there's multiple instances of cheating but besides that I'm just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It's not fair he doesn't call them. He rather be layed up with h**s.”

Jones shared that he is not as active in the kids lives as he claims to be online.

“He tries to put on this persona like he's dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I've protected his image too long and I'm done doing that. It's time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself.”

The league responded to the allegations at the time noting that it has “been in contact with the club about the matter which will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy.”