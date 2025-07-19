The Kansas City Chiefs are tying up loose ends with their 2025 training camp around the corner. Three months after the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs finally signed rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott.

Kansas City came to terms with Norman-Lott on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport. Once he puts pen to paper, the Tennessee product will be the Chiefs' final rookie to officially join the team. General manager Brett Veach signed first-round pick Josh Simmons in May, making him one of the earliest first-round picks to ink a contract.

Norman-Lott was never considered a serious threat to miss the Chiefs' training camp, but now confirms his participation. Simmons, who ended his final season at Ohio State with a torn patellar tendon, will also be a full participant once training camp begins on July 22.

Norman-Lott, who ended his five-year college career with 89 tackles and 13.5 sacks, provides valuable depth to the Chiefs' defense. The 280-pound enforcer provides valuable depth behind veterans Chris Jones and Mike Pennel Jr. and will be looked at to succeed them in the future. Norman-Lott's elite pass-rushing skills will add to a unit that struggled in that area in 2024, managing just 39 sacks on the year.

Chiefs defense prepared for another big year in 2025

Article Continues Below

If the Chiefs can get Norman-Lott up to speed early, their defense will only improve from its already elite state. Coming off a stellar 2024 season, Kansas City improved all-around in the offseason, adding an intriguing group of veterans and rookies.

Norman-Lott leads a Chiefs' defensive rookie class that also includes Ashton Gillotte, Jeffrey Bassa and Nohl Williams. All four players are intriguing prospects in their own ways, with a chance to make an early impact in Steve Spagnuolo's system.

Kansas City also added veterans Kristian Fulton and Jack Cochrane, while re-signing Pennel, Charles Omenihu and Marlon Tuipulotu in free agency. They lost key pieces in Tershawn Wharton, Derrick Nnadi and Justin Reid, but improved on paper in all aspects.

The Chiefs boasted the sixth-best scoring defense in 2024, allowing just 20.5 points per game. Their run defense was the strength of the unit, allowing just 4.1 yards per rush attempt and 108.1 rushing yards per game.