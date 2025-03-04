The Kansas City Chiefs were one win away from capturing their third straight Super Bowl title this year, but they ended up falling short in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. Because of that, they are now in possession of the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL Combine just went down over the weekend, and we are now less than two months away from the draft. ESPN's latest mock draft has the Chiefs selecting an offensive lineman from Ohio State.

Ohio State ended up winning the national championship this past season, but they did not have this star player on the field when it went down. Offensive lineman Josh Simmons missed a big chunk of last season due to an injury, but he is still a projected first round pick.

“This past season showed how bad the Chiefs need a long-term answer at left tackle, and they would be jumping up and down if Simmons lasts this long,” Jordan Reid wrote in the mock draft. “One of the few true left tackles in this class, he confirmed at the combine that he suffered a torn patellar tendon against Oregon on Oct. 12. If not for the injury, Simmons would have potentially been a top-10 pick — he didn't allow a sack or pressure prior to going down. Instead, he would be a late-Day 1 steal here for a team that has to improve its pass protection.”

Simmons started his college career back in 2021 with the San Diego State football team. He spent two seasons with the Aztecs before transferring to Ohio State ahead of the 2023 season.

After transferring to Ohio State, Simmons quickly became an impact player, and he was one of the best offensive linemen on the team this season. Unfortunately, he went down with a season-ending injury against Oregon around the halfway point of the season.

Simmons didn't end up getting the entire season to put his game on tape, but he was still able to do enough to show that he can be an impact player at the next level.

It's going to be interesting to see if Simmons even lasts long enough to be drafted by the Chiefs, but it does seem like he would be a good fit in Kansas City. Offensive linemen are a popular pick in the NFL Draft, and Simmons was one of the best on a team that won the national championship. It's going to be interesting to see where he lands when the NFL Draft rolls around.