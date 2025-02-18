As they say, new year, new me, and it appears Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking that mantra to heart after losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles with his new haircut.

Mahomes was recently spotted in public with a new hairstyle. His signature mohawk is gone, and he now has short, curly hair. This is the most drastic change to his hair since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. He has always had the signature mohawk throughout his career.

The image was shared by Lexi Osborne on X, formerly Twitter. The caption read, “He said he wanted to do it for a while… I can't believe he really did it! RIP iconic mohawk and the signature ‘Mahomes' hairstyle,” the post began. “I really like the new look! [Different] vibes for [the] 2025 season.”

Perhaps the change will lead to big things for Mahomes in 2025. He is coming off a somewhat disappointing regular season, statistically speaking, despite the Super Bowl 59 appearance.

In the photo, Patrick Mahomes is seen wearing a black polo shirt with his fresh haircut. He also has a red rose pinned to his shirt. It is unclear what event he was at. Some fans in the comments expressed fear that the photo may have been taken at his grandfather's funeral. Hopefully, that is not the case.

“I pray this wasn't taken at his Grandpa's funeral,” one fan commented. Another added, “Was he at his grandpa's funeral or something? The flower makes me think so. Wish someone wouldn't have taken a pic there.”

Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rebound in 2025?

The Chiefs and Mahomes are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl in 2025. They are coming off their second loss in the big game with Mahomes under center. Previously, they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.

Luckily, they have also won three Super Bowls. They won Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs later beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57 and the 49ers again in Super Bowl 58.

However, they were not able to accomplish the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. They will have to start from the ground up if they hope to accomplish it.

Mahomes had a rocky statistical season in 2024 — though he did go 15-1 as the starting quarterback. His only loss in the regular season came against the Buffalo Bills.

He threw 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in the regular season. He also completed 67.5% of his passes throughout the season.

It was the first season in which he failed to pass for over 4,000 yards as a starter. 26 touchdowns also tied his career-low in the category. He also threw 26 touchdowns in 2019, but he played in two fewer games. Mahomes did set a career-high in completion percentage, though.

He has already passed for 32,352 yards and 245 touchdowns in his young career. If he keeps up his pace, he could end his career as the NFL's all-time leader in most passing categories.