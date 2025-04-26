Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received some backlash over the use of the word “nappy” to describe his previous haircut.

“I’ve wanted to do it for a while, but it was kind of one of those superstitions, I kept winning the Super Bowl, which is a good thing, but I didn’t want to cut the hair while I was doing it,” detailed the three-time Super Bowl champion.

“I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose, I’m getting a haircut like that’s enough. I’m very excited. I’ve looked at some videos from last year, and I can’t believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long, like I look way better now with the short hair, so I’ll be keeping this going forward,” Mahomes added.

The backlash began after the clip above went viral for Mahomes' use of the word “nappy” — a derogatory terms used to describe Black people's hair texture. While Mahomes is biracial — having a white mother and a Black father — the quarterback's hair texture wouldn't fit the bill of the term he used which caused outrage online.

“Patrick Mahomes thinking he had “nappy” hair, I hate that mf,” one fan wrote on X.

“If Patrick Mahomes thinks his hair texture is nappy then I don’t eem wanna know what he’d say about my hair texture,” another fan wrote on X.

“Patrick Mahomes talking to a group of white people, asking them why they let him keep his ‘nappy hair' for that long,” another fan reacted.

“Dear @PatrickMahomes,

Your hair wasn’t ‘nappy', babes. It was DRY. But we don’t expect you to know the difference anyway,” a fan wrote.

Patrick Mahomes' Next Move

Now that the NFL is in the offseason, Mahomes and the rest of the players in the league have been enjoying their downtime. Prior to the season ending, with the Chiefs' loss at the Super Bowl, the quarterback welcomed his third child with wife Brittany Mahomes. The couple who got married in 2022, welcomed their baby girl Golden Raye in January. Brittany and Patrick are also parents to Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III.

After the Super Bowl, Patrick spoke about how his two Super Bowl losses hurt. The first Super Bowl loss of his career was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 with the final score 9-31. The most recent loss was against the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 back in February.

“These will be the two losses that will motivate me to be even better the rest of my career, because you only get so few of these, and you have to capitalize on these,” he told reporters at the Super Bowl 59 postgame. “They hurt probably more than the wins feel good.”

However, Patrick is still optimistic about what next year will bring for the Chiefs.

“I mean, getting the guys back healthy as far as Rashee and having ‘Hollywood' fully healthy and Xavier in Year Two — I think the offense has the chance to be really, really good,” Mahomes said per NFL.com. “It's just about keeping building — I'm excited to kind of have these guys again just with — we've had a lot of turnover in the receiving room, and it seems like the core group will be back in its entirety. So, the goal is to try to build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we've done in years past.”