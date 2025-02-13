Things are crumbling fast for the Kansas City Chiefs as Travis Kelce has been called “done.” And Charles Omenihu is trying to shake off the Kenny Pickett nightmare. But Patrick Mahomes and Kelce still shared a heartwarming interaction after the Super Bowl 59 loss, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

These guys certainly did much for each other’s career. Kelce offered a Hall of Fame tight-end target to Mahomes, who is on the fast track to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback status. It’s looking more and more like their Super Bowl 59 debacle will be their last hurrah together.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not pushing Kelce into retirement

Mahomes received the question about whether he would encourage Kelce to return for a 13th NFL season, according to 101espn.com.

“I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own, man,” Mahomes said. “He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy not only for me to work with, but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. He always makes plays in the biggest moments. It’s if he wants to put in that grind, cause it’s a grind to go out there and play 20 games.”

Of course, Mahomes said the Chiefs are willing and ready to welcome him in for the 2025 season.

“He knows, he’ll come back here with welcome arms,” Mahomes said. “We love that guy not only for the football player, but the person that he is every single day.”

As for Kelce, he speculated about his future before the Super Bowl.

“I love doing this,” Kelce said. “I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. But, we’ll see what happens. Football only lasts for so long.”

After the game, Kelce said, “(This is) the worst feeling in the world. (It) will stick with you the rest of your career.”