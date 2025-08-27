Donna Kelce is the latest to share her congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement.

The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday (Aug. 27), sharing photos from their garden-themed proposal.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

While Donna hasn't come out with a comment, her recent repost on Facebook subtly gives her reaction to the news. The mom of two shared a post from a Swift fan account that showed childhood photos of both Travis and Swift with the caption, “They are getting married.”

She also changed her Facebook cover photo to Swift and Travis.

Ed Kelce and Jason Kelce react to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement

Donna is not the only one that has shared their excitement — and some details — on the couple's engagement. Ed Kelce, Jason and Travis' father, shared that “Travis did the proposal maybe two weeks—not quite two weeks ago,” Ed told ABC News 5 Cleveland.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” Ed said to the outlet. “And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event … when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

Jason, Travis' older brother, who has been married to his wife Kylie Kelce since 2018, congratulated the couple on the latest New Heights podcast episode that premiered Wednesday (Aug. 27).

“There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves,” Jason said. “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off so he is not here to address this himself but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard ‘round the world, f–ck yeah.”

Kylie also gave a subtle congratulations to the couple by “liking” the couple's engagement post on Instagram.

It's safe to say that the Kelce's are happy to have Swift onboard.