Although the Kansas City Chiefs selected Josh Simmons in the NFL Draft, the 32nd overall pick has had some concerns. Despite the talented pass blocking, there are other areas lacking.

He has a high ceiling, but the ceiling sometimes reaches a cap. One of the more crucial areas of Simmons was his character. Not that he had a bad attitude necessarily, but that his priorities were not always aligned.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler detailed more of those character concerns.

“It's the proverbial ‘character concerns' that kept him out of the top 20, per those I spoke to around the league,” Fowler said. “As one AFC personnel man put it: “Certain things are important to him — pass blocking, game day — but others are not, such as practices and run blocking.”

“It's up to the Chiefs, a veteran-laden team with a championship pedigree, to harness that ability and maximize the skill set.”

Luckily, the Chiefs have the gold standard of winning. Despite losing in the 2025 Super Bowl, that was their third consecutive appearance. They understand what it takes to get there.

Simmons was a part of the Ohio State football national championship win. He understands what winning a championship takes. However, it's putting together the little things that make a player go from ‘good' to ‘great.'

The Chiefs can help Josh Simmons fix those areas

Prioritizing is an important part of life, let alone the NFL. It's great that Simmons is emphatic on game days and pass blocking. However, the finite details are the ones that can establish him as a top player in the league at his position.

Luckily, a guy like Creed Humphrey could be a major mentor. Although he's a younger guy, he's already been an All-Pro and understands the necessary work.

Not to mention, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could also be in his ear. After all, the former Ohio State lineman might be the key player protecting the Chiefs quarterback from being sacked.

The mentorship with players, along with coaches can be the ultimate concoction to have Simmons be a star. As the Chiefs poise for another Super Bowl, they'll need all the help they can get.

Simmons's potential oozes, but balancing what's important will be essential. Either way, he has time to get acclimated with the NFL, as well as his team.

Plenty of players can take him under their wing. After Simmons came back from a patellar tendon injury, he knows how to work hard. Now, it's about putting all the pieces of the elite puzzle together for him to shine.