It would appear Travis Kelce is enjoying his Taylor Swift-filled offseason, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a new look on his latest New Heights podcast episode.

New Heights' social media page posted a tease for their upcoming episode with Joe Thomas. Kelce looked extremely tan, likely from offseason vacationing, and fans took note.

"Mr. Iron Man himself 💪 JOE THOMAS ON THE SHOW TOMORROW"

“Travy is looking TANNED and happy,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another asked for tips for tanning, saying, “Travis, share the tan routine please.”

Hopefully, Kelce is enjoying his offseason before returning to the Chiefs. He decided to return to the team for at least one more season after their disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's offseason

Since the Super Bowl loss, Kelce and Swift have been enjoying time together. They were seen vacationing, and they will likely continue to enjoy their time together before the NFL offseason kicks off.

After Super Bowl 59, Kelce took time to contemplate his future. Initially, it appeared he may retire from football. However, he ultimately decided to return for one more year.

Kelce was a non-factor for most of the Super Bowl. He was held to four catches for 39 yards in the game. He also had a critical drop early on.

2024 was a down year for Kelce. While he was 12th in the league in catches (97), he only had 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He is now two years removed from one of his best seasons. In 2022, Kelce had over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns, a career-high.

Now, Kelce and the Chiefs are trying to rebuild after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. It was a blowout for most of the game, and they will need to find a way to get over the hump.