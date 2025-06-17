Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might be headed from NFL headlines to NHL spotlights, but the situation is as fluid as a power play. NHL Network’s Jackie Redmond told The Pat McAfee Show she had a “good source” claiming the superstar couple would be attending Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers, per TheNYPost. The puck drops Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET.

There’s just one complication. Kelce’s mandatory Chiefs minicamp kicks off that same day.

For now, this appearance remains more speculation than lock. Redmond herself softened the report later, posting, “My ‘good source’ has been downgraded to just a ‘source.’ Might have gotten bad info on this.” So while the rumor mill is swirling, the odds are about as reliable as a breakaway under pressure.

Still, this wouldn’t be the couple’s first NHL date night. Swift and Kelce were courtside — well, rinkside — for Game 4 in Florida, where the Oilers pulled off a wild overtime win after a late Panthers equalizer. That game alone added fuel to fans' hope that this duo may soon become recurring faces at more than just NFL matchups.

Balancing football and love

Even if Kelce and Swift do fly to Sunrise, Florida, it’s no small feat. According to Sports Illustrated’s Kristen Wong, Kelce would need to jet directly from Kansas City to Florida post-practice and return just as fast to avoid missing any of the week’s minicamp sessions. Missing time could mean a steep fine and questions from the coaching staff as the team gears up for another title run.

The three-time Super Bowl champ is no stranger to hockey, having grown up playing the sport in Cleveland Heights before choosing football. And Taylor Swift, since the start of their relationship, has been a consistent presence in his world. Whether she’ll be by his side for Game 6 remains uncertain, but fans are watching just in case.