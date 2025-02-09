The Kansas City Chiefs look ready to defend their title and make history by achieving a third-peat in the Super Bowl. There's nothing better than looking good while you're playing good, and that seems to be the motto that Travis Kelce is using when he goes on the field.

There has already been a sneak peek at what Kelce is wearing on the field, and it looks like Chiefs-colored cleats. The Chiefs will be looking for Kelce to have a big game, and he should have a big impact, regardless of what he's wearing.

Talks have already circulated on whether Kelce will consider retiring if the Chiefs win again, but he doesn't seem to be ready to hang up his jersey.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

During an interview with The Athletic, Kelce made sure to let them know that he plans to play as long as he can.

Some would say that Kelce had a down season this year, but he's still a go-to target for Patrick Mahomes, and they have one of the best quarterback-tight end connections in the league. If Kelce does plan to retire, it'll be interesting to see what direction the Chiefs go in and if they would try to find another top-tier tight end to put with Mahomes.

If there's anything that we've learned, it's that Mahomes could make magic with whoever is on the field, but it doesn't look like he has anything to worry about as far as Kelce leaving.