Days after he was spotted working out with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, Jazz Lewis — the son of former Baltimore Ravens star Jamal Lewis — spoke about working out with the Pro Bowl tight end.

Lewis spoke to TMZ Sports about the experience, calling it “amazing.” Lewis is getting ready to play wide receiver for Chamblee Charter High School in Georgia, and Kelce gave him tips to apply for the upcoming season.

“I got to learn,” Lewis revealed. “He gave me some tips on how to run better routes, smoother [ones]. And, yeah, it was nice.”

According to Jamal, his son was set to play running back for Chamblee, but he was switched to a receiver. Before the practice, Jazz was already “quick off the ball, he can beat man-to-man coverage” and had “great hands,” but Kelce's advice could help him take his game to the next level.

The workout was set up by Lewis' former trainer, Tony Villani, as he told TMZ Sports. Villani told Lewis that he would include him on workouts with NFL players.

Jazz's dad, Jamal, knows how it feels to get advice from a bonafide star like Kelce. “Later on, they'll really cherish it,” he explained.

Kelce made waves after being seen at the workout that included Lewis. He has spent most of his offseason so far with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Now, he appears to be focusing on football as the summer approaches.

The Chiefs and Travis Kelce are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 performance. They lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl 57 rematch. The Eagles dominated the game early, going up 34-0 before the Chiefs scored.

After contemplating retirement, Kelce is locked in for the 2025 season. He is coming back for at least one more season with the Chiefs. We will see if it ends up being his last.

Kelce is coming off an up-and-down season with the Chiefs. He did catch 97 passes, the 12th most in the NFL, for 823 yards (39th in the league). However, he only caught three touchdown passes, his lowest since 2016, when he caught four. Two years ago, Kelce had one of his best seasons. He caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the postseason, Kelce still makes an impact. During the 2023 playoffs, he logged 355 yards and three touchdowns. The year before, he had 257 yards and four touchdowns. However, in the 2024 postseason, he only had 175 yards and one touchdown.