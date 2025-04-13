Kanye is making headlines about Taylor Swift, and no, we're not referring to the 2009 MTV Awards incident. The controversial rapper once again made a sexual claim about the singer and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is reportedly furious about it.

The rapper went on a rant where he claimed Swift had a sexual encounter with Justin Bieber and Harry Styles at the same time in a since-deleted post on X.

Ye wrote: ” Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f***** Taylor Swift from both sides and don't call me…ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS A THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”

In the past, Swift was rumored to have dated Bieber briefly from 2009 to 2010, and Styles and the singer had a very short romance from late 2012 until early 2013.

According to BLAST, Kelce is outraged by the entire drama and wants to confront Ye “man to man.”

“Taylor's clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her,” a source from The Daily Mail said about the couple. “There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face.”

Swift has since filed a cease and desist against Ye's claims.

“This time he has gone too far. His claims are not just false they are defamatory,” the source said about the Donda rapper.

“This isn't just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career,” they added.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Keeping Out Of The Spotlight

Despite Ye interrupting Swift and Kelce's lowkey plans, they have been reportedly loving their life out of the spotlight. This year did not start off on a great foot for the couple as Kelce and the Chiefs were looking to make history at this year's Super Bowl. If the Chiefs would have won, they would have been the first NFL team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row. However, instead, they suffered an unbearable 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles who won their second Super Bowl in franchise history. To make matters worse, Swift was also boo'ed at the Super Bowl while sitting in the suite supporting Kelce.

Since then, Swift and Kelce went on a vacation outside of the United States and when they returned they had been spending time in Park City, Utah and thinking about their future together. While they've had some downtime, the couple has been reportedly shopping for homes outside of Kansas City.

“They love Montana. No paparazzi, no pressure. Just mountains, good food, and close friends. It’s their happy place, intimate, chill, and very off-the-grid,” the source said per Yahoo Entertainment. “They were laughing all night. It was super relaxed. No bodyguards swarming, no glam squad — just friends having a great night out.”

If the couple chooses to move to Montana, it most likely will be after Kelce finishes his possible last season in the NFL. After a couple of weeks following the Super Bowl loss, Kelce confirmed that he will be back.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man,” Kelce said.