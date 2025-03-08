The Kansas City Chiefs have already taken steps to rectify the offensive line after it struggled throughout the 2024-25 campaign. On Wednesday, the team sent Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick, opening up space to sign a new veteran ahead of free agency on March 12. General manager Brett Veach has a plan that he wants to see play out.

“We’re still going to continue to look there and try to come up with something,” Veach said last week at the NFL combine, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “We’re going to exhaust as much time and whatever resources we have. I just want to make sure you’re investing resources on a good player, not just investing resources just to say we addressed (the roster need).”

The Chiefs allowed a pressure on 11.3% of pass plays, the NFL's worst rate, per Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Reference. The tackle spot now becomes the greatest concern, as a former Baltimore Ravens star lineman would instantly fit the bill.

Chiefs are a potential landing spot for Ronnie Stanley

The Chiefs are focusing on Patrick Mahomes' protection, and recharging the ground game in the 2025-26 campaign. Stanley will most likely require around a two-year, $40 million contract, but the nine-year veteran might be worth the investment.

“Not talked about a lot, but I don’t know if (another) player has had a better free-agency year than Ronnie Stanley,” Chase Daniel, the former NFL quarterback, said recently on an episode of “Scoop City,” the podcast he hosts with The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini. “He had a great year. Here’s what I want to happen: Go to the Kansas City Chiefs. …

“You promised and you did this after (Super Bowl LV), Veach. You went out and solidified that offensive line even more. Get your guy and make sure you protect the franchise — and that franchise is Patrick Mahomes.”