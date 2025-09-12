The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a Super Bowl rematch this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are coming off a 27-21 loss in Week 1 to the division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

If facing the defending Super Bowl champs was not difficult enough, it appears they will do so without Xavier Worthy.

The Chiefs' wideout is being listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Worthy sustained a shoulder injury in Week 1 when teammate Travis Kelce ran into him on a crossing route. It was just the third play of the game, and it set the tone for the Chiefs' offense.

This should worry Patrick Mahomes, as he is running out of proven skill position players on offense.

Rashee Rice is still serving his six-game suspension. Rice was suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He was involved in a high-speed, multi-car crash last year. Rice pleaded guilty to felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway.

Without Mahomes' top two weapons against the Chargers, Mahomes was left scrambling for his life. Luckily for Kansas City fans, that is something he has shown a propensity for doing well.

He ran six times for 57 yards, both of which led the team. That is not a good thing, though. Both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt struggled mightily to get anything going on the ground.

Now, they will face an Eagles front that is loaded.

Philadelphia did not look up to par in their season opener, particularly on defense. But remember, Jalen Carter was ejected from the game for spitting on Dak Prescott before an offensive snap took place. The Eagles' defense will likely look much better on Sunday.

Potentially without Worthy, Mahomes may have to rely even more heavily on Juju Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown.