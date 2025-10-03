The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 4’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a 1-2 record. The game took on added significance for fans as the Chiefs looked to avoid their worst start since 2015 – the last time KC failed to win the AFC West.

Xavier Worthy’s return from injury would give the Chiefs a much-needed boost in the clash between conference foes. But while fans were stressing about Kansas City’s record, the second-year wideout wasn’t concerned.

“Nobody stresses out. It's football at the end of the day. You don't treat no game bigger than the next. If it’s a regular season game, if it’s the Super Bowl, it’s football at the end of the day. You grew up playing your whole life. So just go out there and have fun, let it loose,” Worthy said of the Chiefs' attitude ahead of the Ravens matchup, per NFL on ESPN.

Chiefs improve to 2-2 in Xavier Worthy’s Week 4 return

Worthy dislocated his shoulder in a collision with Travis Kelce in the season opener. The Chiefs lost the first two games of the campaign, falling to their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Kansas City then came up short against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

The team bounced back with a victory over the then-winless New York Giants. But beating the Ravens elevated the Chiefs’ standing in the AFC. Worthy was able to return after a two-week absence. And the former first-round pick delivered a strong performance with five receptions for 83 yards.

Still, Worthy insists the team didn’t regard the 2023 AFC Championship Game rematch as any more meaningful than any other game on the schedule.

“Everybody just stayed level-headed and calm … Coach Reid says it all the time, ‘I’ll treat you to a cheeseburger after the game.’ … That just shows the joy we have around here playing the game,” Worthy added.

Now 2-2, Kansas City looks to put its slow start to the season in the rearview. The Chiefs take on the 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 5.