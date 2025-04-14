While one NFL analyst predicted a doom scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, the team is still searching for that diamond in the draft rough. And here is the Chiefs’ perfect 2025 NFL Draft trade.

Coming off a 15-2 season and another Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs still boast a worthy roster, no matter what the half-baked analyst says. Clickbait much? But some things that need to be addressed. And the right trade could lift the Chiefs into a better comfort zone for the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs don’t have a full allotment of picks. They’re missing selections in the fifth and sixth rounds. However, they have three seventh-round picks. But they aren’t making the playoffs because of anything they get that late.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach needs to trade up in Round 1

Veach’s biggest problem seems to be the offensive line. It’s the main reason the team was embarrassed in the Super Bowl. They need help at guard and tackle. But not everybody agrees with that assessment, including Nick Wright on First Things First via Sports Illustrated.

“I say no,” Wright said. “I think because they acquired Jaylon Moore, they have put themselves in a position where there is not a spot on the team that they don't have a guy at. I think it's absolutely on the board that they go defensive tackle.”

Several mock drafts have the Chiefs taking Ohio State’s Josh Simmons with the first pick. However, a recent spin of the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator had Simmons going at No. 20.

Armand Membou (Missouri) and Will Campbell (LSU) are out of reach.

That means Simmons and Texas tackle Kevin Banks Jr. could be within the Chiefs’ line of sight. But they will likely have to trade up to get one of those guys.

So what do they deal? And which team do they target for a trade?

The Dolphins (No. 13), Steelers (No. 21), and Rams (No. 26), are all in need of an offensive tackle. The Chiefs don’t have the draft capital to trade up to No. 12. And the Broncos, who sit at No. 20, won’t be willing to trade with a division rival.

Chiefs should target Texans for trade

When pick No. 25 rolls around, the Chiefs might be able to find a trade partner with the Texans. They might be willing to descend six spots if there are still good wide receiver options on the board.

Keep in mind the Texans need offensive line help as well. They traded Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders. But they need to upgrade the wide receiver position. And in the aforementioned mock draft, Luther Burden remained on the board.

With the next six teams not looking strongly at a first-round receiver, the Texans could trade down and still get Burden.

But what would the Chiefs need to surrender? The Texans would surely play hardball as they see the Chiefs as the main obstacle to a Super Bowl berth. The Chiefs would need to deal pick No. 31 along with their second-round pick at No. 63.

If the Chiefs are fortunate, they might be able to get the Texans to add their first third-round pick (No. 79) for the Chiefs’ second third-round pick (No. 95). This deal seems to make sense for both sides.

With that No. 25 pick, the Chiefs could possibly get Banks (first), Simmons (second), or Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. (last resort).

More pushback on what direction to go

Another writer thinks the Chiefs won’t go the direction of left tackle, according to nytimes.com.

“Just six left tackles earned a first- or second-round grade from (Dane) Brugler — and some of them better fit a zone-heavy scheme,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor suggested the Chiefs might be able to wait on Simmons at pick No. 31, but that seems risky.

“The Chiefs’ best option on Day 1 is likely … Simmons, who might fall because of the non-contact knee injury that ended his final college season in October,” Taylor wrote. “When healthy, though, he is a quality pass blocker.”

Brugler, who publishes a draft guide, said Simmons brings a lot to the table.

“Simmons is a nimble, coordinated pass protector with tremendous athletic poise and the body control to be a long-term starting left tackle in the NFL,” Brugler wrote. “His pro projection hinges on medical feedback.”

Will defensive tackle get in the way?

If Steve Spagnuolo has his way, the Chiefs might go to the defensive side of the ball in Round 1. That could bring Walter Nolen into the equation.

“With his length and surge off the ball, Nolen creates immediate force and can be a play-wrecker with how quickly he penetrates gaps (the type of leverage that creates holding calls),” Brugler wrote. “Nolen has areas of his game that require maturing, but he flashes big-time disruption in his initial burst and fast, physical hands to regularly affect the backfield action. He will be attractive for NFL teams looking for an active gap-shooter with high-end upside.”

However, let’s remember the foundation. And that is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs won’t win the Super Bowl if Mahomes has zero time to operate in the pocket. Kansas City must enter this draft with the mindset of “protect Mahomes first.” And that’s why the Chiefs need to make this perfect NFL Draft trade.

In both of the Chiefs' Super Bowl losses, failing to protect Mahomes turned out to be the key element in the game.