The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the 2025 NFL season, hoping to make the playoffs for the 11th consecutive year in a row. With Patrick Mahomes under center, Travis Kelce catching balls, and Andy Reid calling plays, this team has seemingly been the most competitive in the last decade. However, one sports analyst boldly declared that Kansas City won't be a playoff team next season.

While filling in for Colin Cowherd's “The Herd,” Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports explained that the Chiefs' lack of acquisitions, especially at the offensive line, could prevent them from making the playoffs. McIntyre also blasted Kansas City for a list of possible issues that could hinder them next season.

“I'm making the call here. It's mid-April before the draft. I don't think the Kansas City Chiefs are a playoff team next year.”

"I'm making the call here. It's mid-April before the draft. I don't think the Kansas City Chiefs are a playoff team next year."

To McIntyre's credit, he makes several good points about what could lead to a disastrous 2025 season for the Chiefs. Kansas City struggled to find a solid answer at left tackle before ultimately moving Joe Thuney to the position late last season. The front office then turned around and traded him to the Chicago Bears just to replace him with career backup Jaylon Moore.

Additionally, Kelce experienced career lows in both receiving yards (823) and receiving touchdowns (3) despite having 97 receptions. Perhaps wide receiver Rashee Rice will emerge as the new top target in Kansas City next season, but as McIntyre points out, the soon-to-be 25-year-old wideout could still be suspended for his street racing crash and assault allegations.

Between the low point differential last season, along with numerous teams in the AFC making drastic improvements, it really could be tough sledding for the Chiefs next year. Especially in Kansas City's own AFC West division, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are shaping up to be true playoff threats in the coming years.

Even so, there's just something about that Chiefs magic that keeps them in every game no matter what. With all of the adversity this franchise is arguably facing ahead of next season, it's nearly impossible to completely rule them out with Mahomes under center.

If the Chiefs can make the playoffs next season, they will tie the NFL record for most consecutive playoff appearances in a row. The current record holder is the New England Patriots, who made the playoffs from the 2009 through 2019 seasons.