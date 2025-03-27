The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for ways to improve their roster after their disastrous performance in the 2025 Super Bowl vs the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs have already made some key free agent signings to help bolster their offensive line and other areas of need, and now their attention is on the upcoming NFL Draft.

Recently, NFL insider Matt Miller of ESPN released a mock draft and had the Chiefs thinking defense with their selection at the end of the first round, projecting them to take edge rusher Mykel Williams out of Georgia.

“Williams has moments of greatness — he combined for four sacks in two games against Texas in 2024 — but also tends to disappear. He was slowed this season by an ankle injury, yet he showed toughness and glimpses of his ceiling,” wrote Miller.

Miller also speculated on how Williams might fit in alongside the stalwarts of the Chiefs' defense as presently constructed.

“Working alongside Chris Jones and George Karlaftis would give Williams one-on-one matchups with offensive linemen as he develops his game,” wrote Miller. “His rare physical tools could make him a special 4-3 defensive end — if he puts everything together. Williams' pass rush is based mostly on physical ability and lacks technique, but the Chiefs have a good track record of developing defensive talent.”

A big draft for the Chiefs

Perhaps no franchise's vibes have taken a more complete 180 in such a short amount of time than the Chiefs' did at the end of the 2024-25 season. Entering the Super Bowl, Kansas City had a feeling of inevitability as they looked to close in on their third repeat. Almost two months later, fans are still sifting through the rubble, trying to figure out how on Earth the squad looked so listless against the Eagles.

While the offensive line was the major issue in that game, the Chiefs' defensive line also wasn't anything to write home about, and Williams could certainly be a major building block for that unit going forward.

The NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Green Bay.