As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are placing significant responsibility on rookie left tackle Josh Simmons to protect franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the team has been impressed with Simmons’ growth and performance during training camp, leading to increased confidence in his readiness to start Week 1.

The Chiefs selected Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, securing the 2024 Third-team All-Big Ten offensive tackle as their long-term solution on Mahomes’ blind side. A standout at Ohio State, Simmons entered the NFL with a blend of athleticism, size, and raw potential.

Graziano noted that Chiefs coaches are “very excited” about Simmons’ development, citing his ability to recover mid-play when beaten off the snap and his consistent improvement throughout the offseason.

“One person I spoke to mentioned Simmons’ ability to recover mid-play when he’s beaten off the snap,” Graziano wrote. “Coaches say he doesn’t make the same mistake twice, and though some growing pains should be expected, the Chiefs have a high degree of trust in their first-round pick’s ability to protect Patrick Mahomes’ blind side.”

Simmons’ emergence has triggered a shift along Kansas City’s offensive line. Kingsley Suamataia, the team’s second-round selection in 2024, has moved to left guard, creating a youthful but promising combination on the left side.

The overhaul comes in response to the team’s struggles in the 2024 postseason. After injuries depleted the offensive line, veteran Joe Thuney was moved to left tackle during the playoffs. The adjustment proved costly as the Philadelphia Eagles exposed the line in Super Bowl 59, defeating the Chiefs 40-22 and ending their bid for a historic third consecutive title.

The Chiefs will begin their 2025 campaign on Friday, September 5, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in a primetime matchup streamed on YouTube. Simmons is expected to start at left tackle in his NFL debut, protecting Mahomes against one of the league’s more aggressive pass-rushing units.

Kansas City’s second game of the season will be a high-profile Super Bowl rematch against the Eagles on Sunday, September 14, offering a chance to measure the improvements made up front.

As Mahomes enters his ninth NFL season, the Chiefs continue to retool around him. Trusting a rookie like Simmons in such a critical role reflects the team’s belief in his upside and work ethic. With a new-look offensive line in place, Kansas City aims to remain among the AFC’s elite and push for another championship run.