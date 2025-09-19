The Kansas City Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory heading into Week 3. At 0-2, Andy Reid’s squad is staring down the possibility of an 0-3 start. That's a scenario that would have been unthinkable just a few weeks ago. Despite Patrick Mahomes still capable of magic, the Chiefs' offense remains stuck in neutral. Sunday night’s primetime showdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium might just be the early-season turning point they desperately need.

Previewing Chiefs vs. Giants

The Chiefs and Giants square off in a game that suddenly feels like a must-win for Reid, Mahomes, & Co. Few imagined Kansas City searching for answers on both sides of the ball this early. However, it is what it is. For a franchise that has been the gold standard of consistency under Mahomes, the prospect of falling to 0-3 would be nothing short of stunning.

The Giants, on the other hand, have managed to stay competitive thanks to new QB Russell Wilson’s fearless gunslinger style. Of course, that's a double-edged sword that produces big plays as often as costly mistakes. Note that Kansas City’s defense showed signs of life in Week 2. It should benefit from coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s knack for dialing up pressure against Wilson, who still holds the ball too long.

The bigger concern for KC remains on offense. That's where the Chiefs have sputtered and left Mahomes to carry too much of the load. Oddsmakers still expect him to find a way, especially against a Giants defense surrendering the fourth-most yards per drive (43.2). That said, nothing is certain when one team is fighting to rediscover its rhythm and the other thrives in chaos.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' X-factor for blockbuster Week 3 clash vs. New York Giants.

Chiefs running backs must step up

If there’s one unit under the microscope this week, it’s the Chiefs’ running backs. Through two games, the ground game has been virtually nonexistent. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt have combined for just 94 yards on 28 carries with zero touchdowns. That's not just dismal. It's outright appalling. Brashard Smith has barely been involved. That lack of production has forced Mahomes to shoulder even more of the offensive burden, often scrambling for yardage himself just to move the chains.

This is especially alarming for Pacheco. He enters free agency at the end of the season. Once seen as the explosive lead back of the future, he hasn’t looked the same since suffering a fractured fibula in 2024. He has yet to rush for more than 55 yards in any game since returning. In fact, through two weeks this year, he has just 20 opportunities (rushes plus targets) to his name. Hunt, on the other hand, remains a situational piece. He is reliable in pass protection and as a receiver. However, he is no longer the dynamic runner he was earlier in his career.

No one’s job is safe

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has made it clear: no running back should feel secure.

“The running back position, guys can get hot… We don’t have anything in particular where we want to get one or the other more carries,” Nagy told reporters earlier this week.

His point is simple. Kansas City will ride the hot hand. However, with no back establishing himself through two games, the Chiefs are left without balance.

That’s why Week 3 feels critical, especially for Pacheco. This was supposed to be his year to prove he deserves a long-term role. Instead, he’s fighting not just for his workload, but for his future in Kansas City. If he doesn’t deliver against the Giants, the Chiefs may look at alternatives, whether elevating another back or exploring outside help. For a team with championship expectations, patience will run thin if production doesn’t improve soon.

A prime opportunity against the Giants

Needless to say, if there were ever a week for Kansas City’s backs to break out, it’s this one. The Giants’ run defense has been among the league’s worst. They have allowed 355 yards and four touchdowns on the ground through two games. That vulnerability gives the Chiefs an opening to finally find balance on offense. If Pacheco or Hunt can establish momentum early, it takes pressure off Mahomes. That would also keep Wilson on the sideline and reintroduce the kind of versatility this offense desperately needs.

On the flip side, if the Chiefs fail to run against a defense this porous, the alarm bells get louder. An 0-3 start is bad enough. An 0-3 start where the rushing attack looks hopeless could force Kansas City into wholesale changes in the backfield.

Mahomes can’t do it all

We’ve routinely seen Mahomes pull off miracles before. Still, asking him to carry the offense on his own for an entire season is not sustainable. He’s already had to extend plays with his legs more often than usual. It feels like he’s channeling his postseason style of play in September. That kind of workload may work in a do-or-die playoff run, but it’s not how the Chiefs want to live week after week.

The best version of Kansas City’s offense is still Mahomes-centric, of course. That said, it’s balanced enough to keep defenses honest. That requires Pacheco to regain his explosiveness, Hunt to provide situational support, and someone (or anyone) in the backfield to make defenses pay for ignoring the run. Without that, every opponent will key in on Mahomes, forcing him into hero-ball mode far too often.

Final thoughts

The Chiefs’ season isn’t over yet, but Sunday night in New York feels like a potential turning point. Mahomes will always give Kansas City a chance, but this team needs its running backs to shoulder their share of the load. Against a Giants defense that has been shredded on the ground, the opportunity is there. The only question is whether Kansas City’s backs will seize it.

If they do, the Chiefs will get back in the win column and quiet early-season doubts. If they don’t, 0-3 becomes a harsh reality.