The Kansas City Chiefs might not be in desperation mode at 0-2, but a third straight loss would point toward a disastrous season. And there may be a simple fix to their offensive woes. At least they will be favored this week, and here are the Chiefs' bold predictions for Week 3 Sunday Night Football versus the Giants.

The Chiefs came up six points short against the Chargers (27-21) before falling in Week 2 to the Eagles by a score of 20-17. They’re on the road this week, but it’s against a Giants team that is also winless.

It’s beginning to look like the Patrick Mahomes magic is fading. But will the Sunday night atmosphere help change the team’s fortunes?

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will account for 4 TDs

Dude is going to get right, and the Chiefs will put up over 30 points against a Giants defense that got shredded against the Cowboys last week.

Clearly, the Chiefs are frustrated. But Mahomes said the team knows the first two opponents were tough, according to Fox Sports.

“We played two good football teams and made mistakes in big moments — stuff that we’re not used to doing,” Mahomes said. “But I think we’re coming together as a team, man. I mean, when you deal with adversity, it’s about how you deal with it, and obviously, this isn’t how we wanted to start. But how are we going to respond? So, I’m excited for the next few weeks to see who wants to be challenged and how we can get back and really get after it.”

In two games, Mahomes has completed only 40 of 68 passes for a terrible 58.8%. That’s not even NFL starter good, let alone anything resembling Mahomes. He has thrown for 445 yards and two touchdowns with a pick.

Mahomes said work is still being done.

“Knowing the guys in the locker room, man, I think they’re just going to respond by working,” Mahomes said. “That’s how we’ve gotten to the point that we’ve gotten to. And our career here in Kansas City is that we believe the work kind of puts out the product.

“Obviously, we’ve never been 0-2, but we’ve had times where we’ve dealt with challenges before and lost games. I think the guys that we have in this locker room will go back to work with that mindset of, ‘we’re going to continue to work even harder,’ so that when we step on that field this next time, we can find a way to win in those big moments, like we haven’t in these first two weeks.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid takes up for Patrick Mahomes

Reid said the loss to the Eagles didn’t rest on Mahomes’ shoulders.

“I’ll take full responsibility for that game, would probably say too aggressive on that, and that’s my responsibility,” Reid said. “I thought my guys played their tail off and played hard and aggressive football. And they stuck together throughout the game, and that’ll pay [off] for us down the road as we continue to grow.”

The bold prediction for Mahomes this week is three touchdown passes and one rushing score. Also, look for him to eclipse 350 yards passing and have a completion percentage above 65.

Article Continues Below

TE Travis Kelce will get 6 or more catches and 2 scores

Yes, Kelce is on his final NFL legs. Big games won't happen as often. But he can have a standout effort occasionally. And Mahomes will lean on him, especially in the red zone. Plus, Kelce’s drop of a potential touchdown that turned into an interception against the Eagles is something he wants to make amends for this week.

Maybe Kelce needs to quit spending so much energy on business pursuits off the field. He makes tons of cash in those endeavors, according to sportico.com.

“Travis Kelce … has the most Instagram followers of any active NFL player with 8 million and a very famous fiancée,” Kurt Badenhausen wrote. “He ranks No. 7 at $49 million (total earnings), including $32 million off the field.

That’s a lot of distractions. But Kelce should deliver as a football player — at least this week.

Chiefs will win in blowout fashion

The Giants showed their true colors in last week's game against the Cowboys. They have the capability of scoring points, but mainly if the secondary spends time taking in-game naps. That won't happen against the Chiefs.

Also, the Giants showed they can't really stop a good offense. And although the Chiefs have struggled to this point, this will be their break-loose game for 2025.

Mahomes said the Chiefs are not in panic mode, according to Yahoo.com.

“It’s about the character of the guys in the locker room more than it is the play on the football field,” Mahomes explained to reporters on Wednesday. “We have the guys [who] are going to continue to work. They’re not going to let this push them down. They’re going to use it, if anything, as motivation to be even better.”