In the first moments of Super Bowl LIX matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, there was one thing on fans' minds: What is this FOX scorebug? Whenever a big event has issues with its broadcast — like a new scorebug — fans are constantly let down by how they look.

They're either too flashy or too simple, but the FOX scorebug looked like an unfinished project in Super Bowl LIX.

For any fans who want to have some fun if they aren't enamored by either the Chiefs or Eagles in the Super Bowl, social media was having a masterclass roasting FOX's new scorebug.

Even fans who likely wouldn't care about what the scorebug looks like made sure their online voice was heard — or, well, read.

Barstool Big Cat was one of the first big names to mention the scorebug, and his wording was exactly what nearly everyone was thinking after seeing it for the first time.

“WHAT THE F**K IS THIS SCOREBUG,” Big Cat wrote, roasting FOX for their Super Bowl scorebug.

Along with Big Cat, professional Call of Duty player Clayster joined the public roasting of FOX's Super Bowl scorebug.

“scorebug gotta be one of the worst of all time,” Clayster wrote.

And while some people got their words out, many went the visual route when roasting the Super Bowl scorebug.

Here are some of the best reactions from FOX unveiling their lackluster scorebug:

So, as these social media posts infer, the public wasn't a huge fan of FOX's scorebug.

As the designers look to prepare for the 2025 NFL regular season, they might need to touch up the scorebug before Week 1.

If they don't, FOX could be in for a rude awakening next season, as fans are seemingly more interested in what the scorebug looks like than what's going on in the Super Bowl itself.

However, with referees a common criticism in Chiefs games, they will likely take the spotlight at some point.

Until then, fans will continue blabbering on social media about the controversial scorebug, which has zero impact on the actual game itself, even if it affects those watching.