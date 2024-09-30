Quite a few unexpected outcomes in Week 4 of the NFL slate, with plenty of favorites falling in upsets. Heading into our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, you probably will see a lot of movement from your favorite team, with how volatile this past slate of football was.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

The game was a lot closer than many probably expected, but the Kansas City Chiefs kept their undefeated streak alive with a 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Keeping their top spot in our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, the Kansas City win looks to be overshadowed by a big-time loss on offense.

While needing MRI confirmation, early reports point to Rice having suffered a season-ending ACL injury, which would be a huge blow to the Chiefs receiving core.

2. Minnesota Vikings (+4)

Marching into Lambeau Field didn’t seem like too big of a deal for the Minnesota Vikings, as they handed the Green Bay Packers a strong first half and held on for dear life in the second.

Sam Darnold had another game of multiple passing TDs, connecting with Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson in the win. Minnesota’s undefeated start to the 2024 NFL season extends another week; quite the unexpected outcome for this year.

It was the shootout that most expected, but the Detroit Lions did come out on top in their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, 42-29. A perfect passing performance from Jared Goff, going 18/18 and catching a touchdown, and both Jahmyr Gibbs (x2) and David Montgomery found the end zone in the win.

A late-game interception sealed the deal for the Lions, who are still looking up at the Vikings in the NFC North but are a very dangerous team.

4. Houston Texans (+4)

A last-minute touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud helped the Houston Texans extend their lead atop the AFC South race, leaving Week 4 with a 3-1 record. With only a touchdown scored by each team in the second half, Houston did just enough to keep the Jacksonville Jaguars winless, as the offense outside of Stroud and Nico Collins struggled.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+10)

A convincing home win by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was led by Baker Mayfield, who led an aggressive passing attack to 33 points and a spot in the top 10 of our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings. Connecting with Mike Evans and Trey Palmer for scores, Mayfield turned 47 passing attempts into 347 yards, and was only sacked twice.

The combo of Bucky Irving and Rachaad White each racked up 10 carries and 49 rushing yards, with Irving finding the end zone. White was used a bit more in the passing game, earning three targets and catching two passes, but Irving receiving two targets (one reception) shows that the Oregon rookie is absolutely going to be a threat from this backfield.

6. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

Coming out on the wrong end of the Monday night dogfight, the Seahawks were fighting until the end in Detroit, ultimately coming up short. A sensational performance from Geno Smith (38/56, 395 yards, one TD & INT) was all for nothing, as was Kenneth Walker III's three rushing touchdowns and DK Metcalf's 104 receiving yards.

Heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, things were expected to be a lot closer for the Buffalo Bills, as they were undefeated through the first three weeks. Instead, they came out and looked very uncompetitive, easily falling in their Sunday Night Football matchup.

With Josh Allen only putting up 180 scoreless yards through the air and Ty Johnson scoring the only touchdown on the night for Buffalo, the offense looked like a shell of itself compared to its performance last week. If Buffalo wants to be a part of the AFC playoff conversation, their offense needs to be more consistent and look less like a roller coaster.

8. Baltimore Ravens (+6)

After struggling out of the gate to start the year, the Ravens have strung together two consecutive wins to get back on track. A road win over the Dallas Cowboys last week and a home victory over the Bills this week have helped right the ship.

The rushing attack for Baltimore dictated the game all night, as Derrick Henry fell one yard short of rushing for 200 yards. His 87-yard run on his first carry of the game put Baltimore in front, a lead they never relinquished in cruising to a 25-point home win.

A fairly easy home affair for the San Francisco 49ers helped get them back to .500, as their 30-13 win over the New England Patriots came with no real struggles. The offense was well balanced, as Brock Purdy (288 passing yards, one TD and INT), and Jordan Mason (26 touches, 160 total yards, one rushing TD) led the way.

The defense picked off Jacoby Brissett once (Fred Warner pick-six) and forced four fumbles in the win, as the defense kept the Patriots quiet in their home win.

10. Washington Commanders (+9)

Arizona feels like a comfortable place for the Washington Commanders, as both Jayden Daniels and Kliff Kingsbury have enjoyed success out in the desert. In their Week 4 win over the Cardinals, Daniels (233 passing yards, 47 rushing yards, two total touchdowns) put on another masterclass performance, rounding out the top 10 of our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings.

Jayden Daniels avoided sacks, went through progressions, and made throws over the middle of the field in another big win in Week 4 pic.twitter.com/9YTOduGe2k — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) September 29, 2024

The LSU rookie has more than passed the test early in his professional career, as the Commanders move to 3-1 on the young season. Having connected with Terry McLaurin for another touchdown, Daniels is developing a reputation with his receiver group, music to the ears of those who doubted his passing chops.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (-4)

Having dug themselves an early 17-3 point deficit heading into halftime, the Pittsburgh Steelers fought hard to get back into Sunday’s contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Ultimately falling short, the Steelers botched their shot at remaining undefeated after a mishandled snap pushed them back on their final drive.

Justin Fields looks like the unquestioned QB1 for the Steelers, having found the end zone twice on the ground in the second half, and his command of the offense seems to grow as the season progresses. While falling to a Colts roster that may be without two of its stars moving forward, Pittsburgh is still sitting pretty in the AFC North.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (-10)

Sunday was yet another disappointing showing for the Philadelphia Eagles, as they looked very overmatched in their matchup with the Buccaneers.

While the offense was missing both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts did not pick up the slack for the offense. Saquon Barkley also didn’t look all that strong either, as the offense was put in a hole early by a poor defensive showing.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (-2)

The rag-tag bunch that the Chargers were in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs were scrappy, seeing as how their offensive line was missing a few key pieces and Justin Herbert was less than 100 percent. But being a scrappy team doesn’t count towards your record in the NFL, and it wasn’t enough for the Chargers to upset the Chiefs at home.

A low-scoring affair kept the Chargers afloat until late, but failing to put up any points outside of their 10-point first quarter is not going to cut it, especially against Kansas City.

14. New Orleans Saints (-4)

Having taken a one-point lead with around a minute to go, the New Orleans Saints were so close to earning their third win of the 2024 NFL season. Except their defense decided to give up the progress their offense just produced, allowing for the Atlanta Falcons to squeeze out a last-second win.

Derek Carr did not look all that good, as his 239 scoreless yards included an interception. Alvin Kamara (119 total yards, one rushing TD), Chris Olave (eight receptions, 87 yards), and Rashid Shaheed (eight receptions, 83 yards) were the offensive catalysts in the loss, but it wasn’t enough to avoid falling to .500 on the year.

15. Dallas Cowboys (+3)

The Dallas Cowboys helped kick off Week 4 with their seventh-straight win over the New York Giants, although this win was a lot tighter than usual. Two touchdown passes from Dak Prescott, one each to CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle, paced the offense, and the defense pressured Daniel Jones all night.

Defensively, the Cowboys lost star Micah Parsons to a foot injury, but early signs point to the former Penn State linebacker being alright moving forward.

16. Green Bay Packers (-3)

Jordan Love was a pleasant sight to see for the Green Bay Packers, but his return against the Vikings was anything but a warm welcome. Having thrown three interceptions, Love looked like a rusty shell of himself from last season, so there may be some questions about if he came back a week too soon.

The defense forced two turnovers and held the Vikings to only three points in the second half, but the second-half, 22-point comeback for the Packers fell two points short. Oh, and rookie kicker Brayden Narveson missed two field goals in the loss, so there may be a change at kicker coming up soon in Titletown.

17. Denver Broncos (+4)

Congratulations goes out to rookie QB Bo Nix, who connected with Courtland Sutton for his first career NFL passing touchdown. Outside of that, Denver relied on their defense and messy conditions to earn their second win on the year.

Things were far from pretty for the Broncos, but a third-quarter TD and a fourth-quarter field goal was all the offense produced, and all the defense needed. Javonte Williams took 16 carries for 77 yards in the win, producing his best game of the season so far and helping the Broncos climb in our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings.

18. Atlanta Falcons (+5)

It took four field goals from Younghoe Koo, including a game-winning, 58-yarder at the buzzer, but the Falcons finally earned their first home win of the 2024 NFL season. The offense did not carry its weight today, as the defense (pick-six) and special teams (recovered muffed punt TD) did the heavy lifting in the win.

19. Cincinnati Bengals (+6)

Welcome back to the Cincinnati Bengals offense we all know and love, as the trio of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins finally got on the same page.

With Burrow throwing for 232 yards, Chase taking three receptions for 85 yards and a score, and Higgins earning a team-best 10 targets on his way to six catches for 60 yards, the offense hummed along well in their 10-point win over the Carolina Panthers.

20. New York Jets (-11)

You can’t blame the weather for the poor showing from the New York Jets in Week 4, as they couldn’t even put up double-digit points against the Broncos. The offense looked putrid for most of the evening, a consistent trend for this team from the past few seasons.

The defense did its job, holding the Denver offense to only 10 points. But if Aaron Rodgers wants to actually make the playoffs this year, he needs to do a better job of putting this offense in the best spots.

21. Indianapolis Colts (+3)

Even after losing both Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor to injuries, the Colts didn’t quit, holding off the Steelers for their second win of the year. With Richardson going down with a shoulder injury and Taylor leaving late with an ankle ailment, this offense could look quite different in Week 5.

Ol’ reliable Joe Flacco stepped in for Richardson, opening up the offense to the tune of 168 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped unlock Michael Pittman Jr. (6/113/) and Josh Downs (8/82/1) for an offense that should be able to stay afloat if Richardson is forced to miss any extended time.

22. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

Even with both Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby missing the game due to injuries, the Las Vegas Raiders held strong on defense and pulled out their second win of the year, against the Cleveland Browns.

Rushing for 152 yards gave the Raiders offense a good balance, becoming the first team since 2010 to have two receivers score rushing touchdowns in one game. Gardner Minshew wasn’t asked to do much, only throwing for 130 yards on 14 completions.

23. Arizona Cardinals (-6)

Two total touchdowns certainly won’t cut it for the Arizona Cardinals, who were blown out by 28 points at home against the Commanders. Kyler Murray (145 total yards, one passing TD, four sacks) and the entire offense pretty much struggled, setting the tone for the afternoon and their fall in our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings.

James Conner and Marvin Harrison Jr. were the two Cardinals who found paydirt, as Conner crossed the century mark on the ground and Harrison only hauled in five passes in the loss.

24. Chicago Bears (+3)

Nothing about the Bears offense is sexy, and that likely will not change as the season progresses, but Sunday’s win over the Rams did show some improvements. While Williams failed to put up all that strong of a showing, he did his best to manage the offense, limit the turnovers, and rely on the game plan, ultimately leading to their second win of the year.

25. Miami Dolphins (-5)

Even rolling out Tyler Huntley as their starting quarterback couldn't stop the bleeding for the Miami Dolphins, as they dropped a home matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The offense looks completely turned around, and the star players like De'Von Achane and Tyreek Hill are unable to heavily factor into the game plan with no Tua Tagovailoa.

26. Los Angeles Rams (-10)

The losses of both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua were quite evident in the Week 4 loss for the Los Angeles Rams, as their passing attack lacked explosiveness all day. While Kyren Williams fell short of 100 rushing yards and four different players recorded at least four receptions, the offense just didn’t get off the ground like it should have.

Defensively, they held Caleb Williams in check, but allowed D’Andre Swift to have the biggest game of his 2024 season, turning 23 touches into 93 rushing yards, 72 receiving yards, and a rushing TD.

27. New England Patriots (-1)

As the weeks go by, we draw closer and closer to seeing a start from rookie Drake Maye for the Patriots, and Brissett's performance Sunday against the 49ers paints a picture as to why.

While six sacks is exactly why he is out there and not the rookie, only throwing for 168 yards and averaging only 5.3 yards per completion won’t get things done. Granted, it isn’t like the receiver room is all that special, but there is enough talent there to help prop Maye up whenever he does take over the starting role.

28. New York Giants (+1)

It was a gutty showing from the Giants, who were in their Thursday night matchup with the Cowboys until the final seconds. While it was a scoreless showing from Daniel Jones on the night, his connection with rookie wideout Malik Nabers (12/115 on 15 targets) was what helped keep this offense afloat.

Wan’Dale Robinson also did some heavy lifting, hauling in 11 receptions for 71 yards on 14 targets. Injury concerns surrounding Nabers and a potential concussion seem to have been alleviated based on his social media post, but the Giants will need to hope their best offensive weapon is healthy moving forward into Week 5.

29. Carolina Panthers (+3)

Andy Dalton has injected a spark into this Panthers offense, as this unit has been a lot stronger than when it was led by Bryce Young. But their 24-point outing against the Bengals wasn’t enough to get the job done, falling to 1-3.

Two consecutive strong showings have finally elevated this team out of the basement of our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings, but don’t expect there to be an exponential climb up the rankings for this team. Diontae Johnson was the leading receiver for Carolina, as Dalton looked his way 13 times, connecting on seven passes for 83 yards and a score in the loss.

30. Tennessee Titans (+1)

The Tennessee Titans are finally off their winless streak, as they went on the road and defeated the Dolphins, 31-12. With both Mason Rudolph and Will Levis seeing the field at QB, Brian Callahan finally recorded the first win of his head coaching career.

It was a run-focused approach on offense, as Tony Pollard (22/88/1) and Tyjae Spears (15/39/1) each found the end zone in the win.

31. Cleveland Browns (-1)

It was another tough showing for the Cleveland offense in their Week 4 loss to the Raiders, struggling to 16 points. Deshaun Watson was not excelling at moving the ball down the field, barely averaging over five yards per carry.

Watson connected with tight end Blake Whiteheart for the offense’s lone TD on the day, and Rodney McLeod Jr. took a fumble back for a score, but that wasn’t enough to come back against Las Vegas.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars (-4)

The winless streak has now hit four games to start the year for the Jaguars, as head coach Doug Pederson’s seat gets extremely hot. While he doesn’t seem to be aware of the flames under his chair (or so he says), the Jaguars are not fighting for their head coach, moving them to the basement of our Week 5 NFL Power Rankings.

Running back Travis Etienne fought through a shoulder injury, but the offense struggled all game. While Trevor Lawrence did find Christian Kirk and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. for scores, 169 passing yards is not going to get it done for the $200+ million signal caller.