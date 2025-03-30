The Kansas City Chiefs are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise, looking to put the pieces back together after being destroyed by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs have already done some work to patch up their offensive line, which was decimated by the Eagles' defense, but there are still improvements to be made up and down the roster in Kansas City.

Recently, NFL insider Chad Reuter of NFL.com proposed a shocking draft trade that would net the Chiefs the Baltimore Ravens' 27th overall pick in the first round, as well as their fourth round pick, in exchange for the Chiefs' own 31st overall pick as well as their third round selection.

With this slightly higher first round position, the Chiefs would “increase their chances of landing defensive tackle Walter Nolen, to play beside All-Pro Chris Jones, or an offensive linemen, such as Tyler Booker, Aireontae Ersery, Jonah Savaiinaea or Grey Zabel,” reported Reuter.

An interesting proposal

It isn't often to see two teams in the same conference, both of whom fancy themselves Super Bowl contenders, doing business with one another. However, that's exactly what would go down in this proposed trade between the Chiefs and Ravens, two teams who met in the 2023-24 AFC Championship Game, which Kansas City won in narrow fashion.

Indeed, both sides of the line looked absolutely listless for the Chiefs during their demolition at the hands of the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes had virtually no time to scan the field for open receivers, while Jalen Hurts and the Eagles moved methodically down the field seemingly at will.

Overall, in today's NFL, it's uncommon but still possible to find a player in the late first round of the draft who's ready to contribute right away to a Super Bowl contender, and that's exactly what the Chiefs will look to find, be it with their own pick or someone else's.

The NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Green Bay.