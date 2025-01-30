As the Kansas City Chiefs chase their third consecutive Super Bowl, looming roster decisions could reshape the team's defense in 2025. Among the most pressing questions is the future of linebacker Nick Bolton, a key piece of Steve Spagnuolo’s unit and one of the top linebackers set to hit free agency.

Bolton, 24, has been a force in the middle of the Chiefs’ defense since being drafted in the second round in 2021. He has averaged eight tackles per game over his four seasons, proving to be a downhill thumper against the run while also contributing in coverage with four career interceptions. This season, he recorded 106 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, six passes defended, and a forced fumble despite missing time due to injury.

However, the Chiefs face a difficult decision. With multiple players due for new contracts, the team may not prioritize spending big on a linebacker. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported, “The Chiefs and Bolton are expected to discuss a potential extension after the season, but the team has many players to pay and might not prioritize linebacker. Bolton is a Steve Spagnuolo favorite and one of the leaders of the defense.”

Will the Chiefs bring Nick Bolton back this offseason?

The Chiefs have already paid center Creed Humphrey and are expected to let guard Trey Smith walk due to cap constraints. While linebacker is a crucial position, it is not traditionally one that commands top-dollar contracts. That reality could put Bolton in a difficult spot if he seeks a lucrative long-term deal.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted that the Chiefs would find a way to keep Bolton, noting that retaining him is more feasible than re-signing Smith. “The prediction here is Kansas City will find a way to retain one of its best defenders. While the Chiefs can't afford to keep everyone, re-signing Bolton will be much more feasible than footing the bill for Smith,” Knox wrote.

Bolton's impact on the Chiefs' defense has been undeniable. He played a crucial role in their past two Super Bowl runs, including a dominant 2023 postseason in which he tallied 40 tackles in four games. With Kansas City boasting a top-five scoring defense this season, keeping continuity on that side of the ball will be a priority.

Ultimately, Bolton’s future may come down to whether he is willing to take a team-friendly deal to remain with the Chiefs. While Kansas City offers the chance to continue playing for a dynasty, the lure of a major payday elsewhere could be tempting. If the Chiefs hope to keep their defensive leader, they’ll need to navigate a tight salary cap and make tough decisions in what promises to be another pivotal offseason.