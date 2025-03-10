As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the NFL Draft, the team will also look to free agency in the hopes of bolstering their roster after losing disappointingly to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. With the Chiefs making moves to solidify their offensive line, the latest reporting from Sports Illustrated's Albret Breer hints they are not done.

Breer would state that he expects Kansas City to make a move on Monday where they will get a left tackle in either San Francisco 49ers' Jaylon Moore or Pittsburgh Steelers' Dan Moore Jr. as one of the two options. This comes after the team made a deal to lock down linebacker Nick Bolton and were even looking at Ronnie Stanley before he re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

“Kansas City had two big orders of business heading into the weekend, and one was taken care of Sunday with the three-year, $45 million deal done with middle linebacker Nick Bolton,” Breer wrote. “The deal lands between what Philly’s Zach Baun and Bernard got, and ensures the Chiefs won’t have to pivot and add a veteran to their linebacking unit (something they’d considered). It also allows them to focus Monday on the other order of business: getting a left tackle.”

“The Chiefs were poised to make a run at Ronnie Stanley before he re-signed with the Ravens, and likely would’ve landed in the range that Baltimore did (three years, $60 million, with $44 million fully guaranteed),” Breer continued. “So now they’ll take some of that money, and try to sign either 49ers OT Jaylon Moore or Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr.—I think it’s less likely they go get Minnesota’s Cam Robinson. And I think there’s a good chance that the three-time reigning AFC champions land one of the Moores by midday Monday.”

Chiefs might have to lose out on key players

As the Chiefs made a deal for Bolton, it was crucial that they came to one since there was a good chance he could have stayed in the division with certain rivals, according to Jordan Schultz.

“Nick Bolton gets $45M over 3 years — was set to have a major market in free agency and was drawing significant interest from AFC West rivals, the Broncos and Raiders, per sources,” Schultz wrote. “Instead of hitting the open market, the two-time Super Bowl-winning LB stays with the Chiefs on a big deal.”

With the amount of moves, it does limit who the team can keep as players like Justin Reid or Tershawn Wharton might not be back as said by Breer.

“What is probably less likely now is the Chiefs bringing S Justin Reid or DT Tershawn Wharton back,” Breer wrote. “They love both, not only as players, but as people. But with both Wharton and Reid having a shot to get into eight figures per year, and the Chiefs having young vets such as Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis in the contractual on deck circle, there will be tough decisions for Andy Reid and Brett Veach to make on defense. Either way, there’ll be plenty of activity from the NFL’s resident dynasty.”

The Chiefs still have major title aspirations as while the three-peat isn't in play, they still aims to win their fourth Super Bowl in this current era led by Patrick Mahomes.